‘Attainable’ or ‘innovative’ housing ideas needed for Cowichan Lake’s future

Affordable housing is on the front burner for many municipalities, and even in Lake Cowichan, which has been deemed a value leader in real estate in the Valley for years, is now short of listings in that category.

Amy Melmock, economic development manager for the CVRD, had a chance to chat with town council last week on that subject, and said new ideas are emerging and need encouraging.

“We just finished a housing forum. Mayor [Ross] Forrest was there. We talked about the opportunity for innovative solutions within our region, to really bring some new and dynamic ideas forward in our community. The forum distilled ideas into three things: first, who are the people who are already doing innovative things in partnerships in our communities and how can we learn from them? The second pillar was looking at who some of the developers are in our communities who are working on these projects and what are their challenges around zoning and just the pragmatic things to do with developing new housing options? And the third part of it was bringing in people from BC Housing, BC Non-Profit Housing, VanCity, the Co-operatives First association from Saskatoon, and looking at new funding models that are available that are out there for people.

“One of the things that is clear on a pragmatic level is that when we are talking about new housing opportunities, we need leverage. You’ll be talking about the trust fund initiative that is being proposed for the CVRD but there’s also anything that communities can do in terms of identifying where there might be land that’s available and giving people who are looking at housing projects a leg up, whether it’s a not for profit group or some other kind of partnership.”

A big stumbling block for many projects is land, especially in this region where the cost of land is suddenly rising, Melmock said.

“One of the groups that came to the discussion was called Attainable Housing Calgary and they had a really interesting model. They work with the City of Calgary, which I agree is a much bigger city, and with private developers, to essentially set up stratas and situations where people from lower incomes can get into the housing market with very little downpayment.

“These buyers are put into a strata situation where they are building equity in the strata but then their equity is capped.

“It’s not like a rental situation where you are just putting a monthly rental into the pool like in a standard co-op environment, but in exchange for having entered into the housing strata at an equitable rate, their equity is capped so if that home buyer is doing well 10 years down the road and wants to enter the greater housing market and sell their property, their equity will be capped and that equity will go back to the housing strata. It’s a very interesting model.

“They’ve actually come up with a similar model in Richmond now that’s developing,” she said.

Look for information soon on the economic development website, she said.

“We want to become a kind of library for them, a resource,” Melmock said.

“I plan to put my thinking cap on as an economic development person, and if somebody comes to me as a pretty advanced not-for-profit group, I’ll say to them: how about housing as well?

“If you look at a group like Cowichan Green Community, for instance, part of how they have developed as an organization is through market housing. At the back of their facility there’s a garden and they have six apartments above their facility offered at equitable rental rates.

“I think we can mobilize the power of that community to answer some questions about housing.”

Melmock said that an Island Wood Forum, scheduled for last week, was also looking at how to secure greater access to so-called “waste fibre” in order to generate new value-added forestry ideas and strategies.

Coun. Bob Day asked, “If I was just a person out on the street and I said, I want to build some affordable housing, what would be the first thing that would come to your mind?”

Coun. Tim McGonigle said, “Land!”

Melmock smiled.

“Land, yes. And the capacity to work with others. There are resource people out there who will help not-for-profit organizations gain the knowledge and experienced to put to housing projects. We know who they are now and we will be after them.”

Mayor Ross Forrest said, “I think we have to get away from calling it ‘affordable housing’. It should be ‘innovative’ now because ‘affordable’ is different for everybody.”

Day agreed, saying, “Lake Cowichan might be called affordable but that doesn’t help the homeless.”

Melmock concluded the discussion by saying, “There is a spectrum. There are people who are looking for a home to house the homeless and then there’s another part of the spectrum that we call attainable housing for people who are of lower to middle income. In the Cowichan Valley, the average family income is $84,000 for two people. There are a lot below that. If you take that to the bank, if you don’t want to be house poor, your mortgage should be below $280,000. Raise your hands if you know of a good house for less than $280,000 in the region. Even three years ago you could have filled that blank but not now.”