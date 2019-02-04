SFU professor Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay. (Facebook)

Arrests made in death of B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay in Colombia

Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay had been in the country for seminars

Arrests have been made in the case of a B.C. university professor found dead in Colombia.

Colombian authorities found the body of Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay outside Medellin in December.

READ MORE: Missing B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay found dead in Colombia

He had been in the country for seminars, and his wife Carole Gencay said he was last seen at a salsa night club on Dec. 6.

Global Affairs Canada says arrests have been made in the death of a Canadian citizen in Colombia.

A department spokesperson says consular services are being provided to the family, and no further information can be disclosed.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CP Rail failed to provide proper service after B.C. bridge fire, court says
Next story
‘Counselling to commit murder’ trial underway for Jamie Bacon

Just Posted

Editorial: Need to look at more than just emergency Malahat bypass

We favour options that offer regular alternatives, not just a crash bypass.

Baby, it’s snowing outside: Light dusting covers B.C.’s south coast

It was the first snow of the season for many in the Lower Mainland

Brrrr! Temperatures to drop across B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada says temperatures will dip five to 10 C below average Saturday night into Sunday

Cowichan winemaker no fan of Hitman Scam

Threatening email gives businessman a chuckle

Island Health launches needle-awareness campaign

Encourages support of local needle-recovery efforts

Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl

Brady, Belichick win sixth NFL title together

B.C. tourism companies wait for effect of later Family Day weekend

NDP moved holiday to third Monday in February to match other provinces

Arrests made in death of B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay in Colombia

Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay had been in the country for seminars

‘Counselling to commit murder’ trial underway for Jamie Bacon

Proceedings for former Abbotsford man under sweeping publication bans

Victoria voted ‘most romantic city’ in Canada

For the seventh year in a row, Amazon gave Victoria first place for romantic purchases

Grisly details emerge at serial killer Bruce McArthur’s sentencing hearing

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim

14 women allege Denis Baupin groped, sexted and otherwise harassed them

Federal minister dismisses call to close Georgia Strait herring roe fishery

‘We make our decisions based on science’: Wilkinson

Most Read