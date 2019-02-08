An armed robbery happened at about 11:30 p.m. at the Tim Hortons location at Nanaimo North Town Centre. Photo submitted

Armed robber flees with cash from Tim Hortons on Vancouver Island

Crime happened on Thursday night at Nanaimo North Town Centre location

A Tim Hortons in Nanaimo was robbed at gunpoint last night.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the robbery happened at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nanaimo North Town Centre location.

Employees and witnesses told police they saw a man approach the till point to a firearm tucked in his waistband and demand an employee turn over money. An undisclosed amount of cash was handed over, the suspect fled and was last seen running toward Mark’s clothing store.

Police have not confirmed that a black sedan, seen circling through the parking lot several times just prior to the suspect entering the business, is connected to the robbery.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, with a slim build. He wore a mask to conceal his face, dark clothing, which consisted of a black hoodie with tan trim, black gloves, baggy pants and dark skater shoes with white trim along the base.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Tim Hortons attempted robbery suspect sought

Previous story
Not sending firefighters to medical emergencies could cost lives: B.C. fire chief

Just Posted

Major retrofit will shut down Cowichan Aquatic Centre for part of 2020

Public can expect closures and program disruptions

Cowichan Piggies turn tide against Bayside

Both teams look different in rematch of lopsided fall game

CVRD reports 249 bylaw complaints in 2018

Most concerned with land-zoning and waste-management issues

Mill Bay athletes, Shawnigan hockey players going to Canada Winter Games in Alberta

Hockey player Seiya Tanaka-Campbell and skier Jessye Brockway to represent Cowichan Valley

Snow expected through tonight, should ease by early Saturday

The snow is falling and will continue overnight. Mainroad South Island Contracting… Continue reading

Wounded Warriors Run BC gets ready to hit the road

Local runners aim to raise $100,000 for PTSD-related programs, supports

Armed robber flees with cash from Tim Hortons on Vancouver Island

Crime happened on Thursday night at Nanaimo North Town Centre location

Dissenter from group of scientific experts calls foul on DFO, says effects of fish farm virus ‘extremely uncertain’

Too much unknown about PRV’s effects on wild stocks, says John Werring

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

B.C. government earmarks more cash to help new immigrants settle

Services to be expanded by 45 per cent, Surrey presser reveals

Special warning to watch for treeline avalanches in B.C. backcountry

Senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson says it means that trees are not the safe haven they normally are

B.C. energy minister closes Nelson office after protester chains self inside

The incident happened after a meeting between Michelle Mungall and Coastal GasLink protesters Monday

Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

Alexandre Bissonnette had pleaded to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder

Vet saves Victoria puppy with naloxone injection

The puppy is now up for adoption through the Victoria Humane Society

Most Read