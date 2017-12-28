Are tiny houses coming to Lake Cowichan? Perhaps. Council is at least opening the door to the discussion. (Submitted)

Are tiny houses coming to Lake Cowichan? Council looks at the idea

In our month-end wrap-up, look for columbarium, North Shore Road, tiny houses and more

With many municipalities looking at ways to attract more affordable housing, Lake Cowichan town council moved Dec. 19 to offer opportunities for development of so-called tiny houses in the community.

Of note is that they mean houses, affixed to the ground, not something on wheels.

They gave first and second reading to amendments to the OCP and zoning bylaws. Next there will be public hearings.

***

What will the new columbarium cemetery in Lake Cowichan be called?

Lake Cowichan town councillors are asking the advisory planning council to decide on a name for it, picking from three that have been suggested.

These include River’s Edge Memorial Gardens, Heritage River Columbarium, and Greendale Memorial Park.

Councillors liked them all, and decided to go to the APC as the ones to make this choice for them.

“It’s a good idea to use our APC as a go-between, to use those people we rely on for advice,” Coun. Tim McGonigle said.

Previous story
Fentanyl test strips coming to overdose prevention sites
Next story
UPDATED: Missing youth Chaas Mearns found safe

Just Posted

Court document reveals custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay

Chloe and Aubrey Berry were found dead in a Vancouver Island apartment

Share your King Tide photos with CVRD survey

Study to monitor global warming and impacts on tides

Minister creates uncertainty in Duncan/N. Cowichan amalgamation referendum

City of Duncan and Municipality of North Cowichan hope to hold vote in spring

Editorial: Deepening opioid crisis number one story of 2017

Vast majority of street drugs, over 80 per cent, contain at least some fentanyl.

Column: Ernie’s story remains in my heart

Ernie made Bill C-14 into something profoundly human.

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

Cold weather threatens NYE in Ottawa

Cold weather threatens plans for Canada 150 closing on Parliament Hill

First Nations look to grow marijuana industry for economic highs

Indigenous Roots growing facility in the works, to be built in Armstrong

Staying warm a challenge for Canadian juniors in outdoor game

Canada to face off against the USA at 3 p.m. Friday at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field

Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

New psychological study looks at the implications of a bargain-hunting mentality

10-year-old boy still missing after car plunges into B.C. lake

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and search and rescue members are searching the waters after accident

Bartenders respond to push for better non-alcoholic drinks

Why shouldn’t the non-alcoholic drinks be just as creative and tasty?

Sex, drugs and rolling into the corner: the waterbed turns 50

‘My theory is there’s a whole generation that was spawned on a waterbed.’

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Most Read