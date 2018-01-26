The Arbutus Ridge community has a new $1.5-million dock. (Submitted photo)

Arbutus Ridge builds $1.5 million new marina

Old dock a leftover from Expo 1986

Cobble Hill’s Arbutus Ridge community has a new $1.5-million marina.

Cliff Sweeney, a resident volunteer at the 30-year-old seaside adult neighbourhood, said the previous dock was purchased by the community’s original developer from the 1986 Expo in Vancouver and was in dire need of repair.

He said that while each of the almost 650 homes in Arbutus Ridge are privately owned, a strata corporation is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of “common assets”, such as the community’s roads and the dock.

He said the residents agreed to borrow the funding needed for the new private dock, which will be paid back over the next 10 to 20 years.

“It wasn’t easy to get everyone to agree because not everyone will use the marina,” Sweeney said.

“But we have up to 75 boats in the community, plus a lot of kayakers, so it will be used a lot. As well, the new dock has spaces for people to fish, have lunch or have parties.”

As well as the new dock, Arbutus Ridge boasts an award-winning 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, library and swimming pool.

The resort-style gated community has been described as one of Canada’s best retirement communities for active adults.

Sweeney said there will be an official ribbon-cutting for the new dock on Jan. 31 in where many of the people and organizations involved in its construction will be present.

He said it’s not the last major project planned for the community.

“We’re now in our thirtieth year here so there’s lots of work to be done,” Sweeney said.

“We’re working with the Cowichan Valley Regional District on a new $2-million sewage system, and planning on rebuilding the village centre.”


