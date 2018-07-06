B.C. Children and Family Development Minister Katrine Conroy (Black Press)

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

The B.C. government’s new construction fund for daycare centres aims to expand spaces through non-profits that partner with school districts and other public facilities, with enough funding to provide 22,000 new spaces over the next three years.

Children and Family Development Minister Katrine Conroy announced Friday that the revamped capital fund is taking applications from licensed child care centres that participate in the NDP government’s new operating subsidy program.

Public sector partnerships with non-profit providers such as local governments, school districts, community centres, Indigenous organizations and child development centres are eligible for up to $1 million to create new spaces. School boards on their own can qualify for up to $500,000. The fund covers up to 100 per cent of the capital cost, an increase from 90 per cent under the previous program.

RELATED: New spaces a step to universal child care

For-profit daycare operators continue to be eligible for 75 per cent funding up to a maximum of $250,000.

“My heart sinks every time I hear of another child care centre that’s closing because their lease has gone up or their site is being developed,” Conroy said. “I believe if we let market forces dictate our path on child care, we lose sight of what early childhood education is really about.”

Conroy said a new application process will make it easier for providers, with continuous intake rather than fixed annual application dates.

The construction program is funded with $221 million over three years, included in the February budget.

The capital program follows a new child care subsidy program for licensed facilities that takes effect Sept. 1. It provides up to $1,250 per month, per child to daycares so they can lower fees for parents.

Previous story
Community mourns after young B.C. man dies in explosive house fire
Next story
VIDEO: Tubers stuck on Courtenay’s Puntledge River

Just Posted

Ben Kilmer’s wife makes impassioned plea for missing husband

Police say the investigation continues for missing Vancouver Island man

Cowichan Valley to have a new hospital by 2024, Horgan announces

New facility to replace aging Cowichan District Hospital

BC Summer Games: Get behind the wheel and support young athletes

This community contributor sees this as a great experience to meet new people.

Junior flag football program catches on in first season

Young players will be back in action next spring

UPDATE with VIDEO: Duncan spelunker relives his own caving drama

Andrew Munoz has advice for rescuers in Thailand

Cowichan Valley to have a new hospital by 2024, Horgan announces

New facility to replace aging Cowichan District Hospital

Cowichan Coffee Time: QMS winners to golfing fundraisers

• For the fourth year in a row a Queen Margaret’s School… Continue reading

B.C. woman facing 77 charges after arrest in Airdrie, Alta.

Search of a car found allegedly stolen goods from Vancouver, Surrey, Coquitlam, Red Deer and Calgary

B.C. man who sexually abused 13 girls sentenced to 16 years

The former Yukon man pleaded guilty to 25 charges, including sexual interference, last year

Vancouver Island man wins $500K in Lotto 6/49

And this isn’t the first time that Robert Scott, from Greater Victoria, has defied the odds

Exclusive: Safety violations found after worker killed at B.C. car dealership

WorkSafeBC report alleges 2 regulation violations at Skaha Ford at time of April 2017 fatal accident

‘Missing’ B.C. man posts on Instagram saying he and son are safe in Italy

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik were reported missing in Port Alberni this week

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

International students claim B.C. flight school ripped them off

But owners say student who filed civil suit was too dangerous to fly

Most Read