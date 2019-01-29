Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allows eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

Apple has made the group chat function in FaceTime unavailable, Tuesday Jan. 29, 2019, after users said there was a bug that could allow callers to activate another user’s microphone remotely. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Apple has made the group chat function in FaceTime unavailable after users said there was a bug that could allow callers to activate another user’s microphone remotely.

READ ALSO: Apple warning of weak sales in China

The bug was demonstrated through videos online and reported on this week by tech blogs. Reports say the bug in the video chat app could allow an iPhone user calling another iPhone through Group Facetime to hear the audio from the other handset — even if the receiver did not accept the call.

“We’re aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week,” Apple said in a statement Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Apple becomes first trillion-dollar company

Its online support page noted there was a technical issue with the application and that Group Facetime “is temporarily unavailable.”

The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, released a statement warning people about the bug and urging people to disable the app until Apple fixes the issue.

Apple is due to report its latest quarterly earnings later Tuesday amid intense investor interest in the company’s financial health. Earlier this month, Apple said that demand for iPhones was waning and that its earnings for the final quarter of 2018 would be below expectations — a rare downgrade from the company.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BREAKING: Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder

Just Posted

Police raid Leaf Compassion dispensary in Chemainus

Owner in court Tuesday on charges from two years ago

Fiddle legend MacIsaac coming to Cowichan Valley in February

Promoters Barely North Entertainment are calling it “This winter’s absolute must-see concert”.

Air transport in the Cowichan Valley subject of new study

Will evaluate region’s growing need of air transport over next 30 years

North Cowichan/Duncan police praise employee response to disturbance at business

RCMP responded after man allegedly tried to kick staff

Cowichan Valley school district seeks local support for new high school

Asks local governments for letters of support by Jan. 25

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Coming up in Cowichan: Learn about epilepsy; Maple Syrup Festival

Two educational events on epilepsy Vancouver Island University and the Duncan branch… Continue reading

Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allows eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

Corruption levels linked to health of democracies

Denmark led the survey as the least corrupt nation, followed by New Zealand, Finland and Singapore while Canada squeaked into the top 10

BREAKING: Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

B.C. top income tax rate nears 50%, investment taxes highest in Canada

Competing for skilled workers with U.S. states getting more difficult, study says

Women barricade themselves in bedroom during home invasion on Vancouver Island

Women in Nanaimo update 911 operator during wait for police after man kicked in front door

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

Let’s Talk: Join the world’s largest conversation on mental health

Jan. 30 is the annual day for people to reach out and share their stories about mental health and combat the stigma

Most Read