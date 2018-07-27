Laketown Ranch screenshot.

Apple Store features Laketown Ranch app ahead of Sunfest

If you didn’t know already, you will now: Laketown Ranch has an app. And not just any app, but one that’s now been featured by Apple’s App Store.

“We are honoured and excited to have our Laketown Ranch app featured”, said Laketown Ranch owner Greg Adams.

The special attention from Apple has seen the app go from “a few thousand” views to more than 500,000 since it was featured on July 21.

“We have experienced a 23 per cent increase in app downloads. It’s incredible! The Cowichan Valley is getting noticed, and this is very positive for our festivals, the Ranch and the local community,” said Adams.

Created for Adams and his crew, Luminate Mobile Technology, the app was featured until July 28.

Want to know what happens at Laketown Ranch? Check the app. It offers details on all events happening at the Ranch; artist lineups and bios, performance schedules, site maps, general festival information, a direct line to security, and a place to buy tickets and camping.

Up next is the popular Sunfest Country Music Festival Aug. 2-5.

“With record crowds expected this year, guests with the Laketown Ranch app will be well-informed of all happenings on-site

throughout the weekend,” said a press release.


