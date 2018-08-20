Another person stabbed at a tent city on Vancouver Island

Another stabbing happened at Discontent City last week.

First responders were called to the homeless camp just before 4 p.m. Friday.

A victim walked out of the camp under his own power and across the street, where he sat down at a parking garage at Port Place mall. Blood could be seen on his chest. He was transferred to an ambulance.

As of Monday, police had not been able to make an arrest due to lack of co-operation from the victim.

Staff sergeant John Blaase, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said the victim was reportedly “highly unco-operative with police, not willing to provide any information.”

“We did identify who that person was, but he clearly didn’t want to be labelled a rat, apparently. That’s one of the terms he used,” Blaase said. “So, he’s not wanting to provide us with any information as to how the situation occurred.”

Blaase said the stabbing injury did not appear to be severe.

RELATED: 18-year-old arrested after a stabbing at Nanaimo’s Discontent City



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter