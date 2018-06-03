Another fire at Parkland Apartments in Duncan

Fire crews from Duncan, Cowichan Bay and North Cowichan South End are battling a fire at Parkland apartment building in Duncan Sunday morning. Maple Bay was called in to stand by.

A medevac helicopter has been on scene, and residents are out of the building. Some had to deal with heavy smoke as they tried to escape. The chopper landed at McAdam Park in the middle of a women’s flag football game.

Fire crews are battling really heavy smoke as well as fire in the building. Crowds gathered nearby.

Ambulances and paramedics are at the ready as firecrews check the building as they work. Both residents and firefighters are being treated for smoke inhalation on the scene.

By 11:50 a.m fire fighters were still reporting “quite a bit of fire” on top floor.

By noon, apts on third floor reported as “no fire” although some were “heavily saturated”.

Roof firefighters said their area was clear about 15 minutes later.

Fire was still burning in a first floor suite at 12:15.

“Alarms are silent” was reported at 12:18.

Firefighters will still looking for a cat, who could have hidden in a closet, and were still busy fighting the fire on the second and first floors at 12:24 p.m.

Two school buses were on standby on McKinstry to take residents away from the scene. An emergency shelter was opened in the multi-purpose hall at the Island Savings Centre for the residents of the apartments by 12:45 p.m.

Firefighters were also trying to best place the big fans so as to blow the heavy smoke out of the building.

By 12:45, there was still concern about “one hot spot” and the firefighters were checking to make sure.

Watch for updates as more becomes available.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

An ambulance speeds towards a medevac helicopter at McAdam Park in Duncan, near the fire site. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Paramedics busy at the fire site. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Firefighters work on the roof at Parkland Apartments. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The medevac helicopter has arrived. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Previous story
When parents kill: A look at B.C. cases and the minds behind them

Just Posted

Another fire at Parkland Apartments in Duncan

Fire crews from several stations involved in fighting blaze.

Vancouver Island intern revealed to be mysterious legislative doodler

Non-partisan intern Zoé Duhaime came forward as the illustrator behind popular Twitter account

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

Sonia Furstenau column: Politics needs a new normal, too

Partisanship cannot be put before service to the people

New partnership has big plans for Somenos Marsh

Plans are to rename marsh the S’amunu Wildlife Management Area.

Vancouver Island rainbow crosswalk vandalized one day after installation

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

Industry players wary of tariff war, despite potential benefits

‘There’s a silver lining, but it is far outweighed by the risk’

Indigenous mom speaks out after son’s braid cut at Calgary school

Shantel Tallow hopes for a teaching moment after incident with 11-year-old son

Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts

British Columbians include Adam Loewen, Brett Lawrie, James Paxton, and Jeff Francis

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

Defiant medical marijuana supplier says B.C. city ‘afraid of me’

Owner of non-profit issues challenge to Nelson officials

Chicken safely crosses busy B.C. highway with help of Good Samaritan, police

Video shows the chicken on Highway 99 just before the George Massey Tunnel Saturday

Body of missing B.C. man found in Kelowna

Jordan Mooney was last seen May 27 leaving his home

Unsolved B.C. teen’s murder Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’

Dario Bartoli, 15, was killed in 2014 after ‘alcohol-fueled altercation’

Most Read