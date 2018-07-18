‘Amazing Race Canada’ competitors face Cowichan challenge

They drove Corvettes, mastered falconry basics, and even ate blueberry pie on Day 3

The Amazing Race Canada came to the Cowichan Valley for its July 17 episode, entitled “Sounds Like a Wild Boar”.

Race day began in Dawson City, Yukon but the competitors soon were winging towards Saltspring Island for their first challenge of the day.

They had to find the famous Saltspring Saturday Market, and then locate a baking stall where substantial home-cooked blueberry pies awaited.

Everyone was commenting, “Oh, I love pie!”

Little did they know.

Each competitor had to wolf down a whole pie, and, boy did some of them find it hard going. Barf buckets were nearby, but were never really needed, although one candidate — Martina — leaned over the container and made sound that the others said was “like a wild boar”.

However, one Amazing Race Express Pass, won previously, was used by a team that just couldn’t finish. Nobody wanted to even hear the word “pie” after that.

Once they’d cleared the pie hurdle, the racers hopped in their cars, and drove across Saltspring Island to catch the ferry to Crofton on Vancouver Island. From there, under rainy skies, they had to make their way to the Island Motorsport Circuit.

Once at the Circuit — a test track custom built for high-end sports cars — one member of each team had to ease themselves in behind the wheel of a hot 2018 Corvette Grand Sport convertible and drive it around the wet track rally style: finishing in a specified time while keeping their speed under 80 km/hour.

Several competitors were itching to wind the motor up, but only one driver — Courtney — was penalized for her lead foot.

Then, they all had to find The Raptors (Pacific Northwest Raptors) Centre where they would have to “tie the knot”.

Surprisingly, this was the challenge where the rubber really met the road.

The other member of each team had to tie a special falconers’ knot, one-handed, while balancing one of the centre’s renowned raptors on the other hand, which was suitably covered by a falconer’s glove.

Running this gauntlet was simple for some. Todd and Courtney whizzed through, while others took quite a while before they even got close to figuring it out.

Eventually, everyone had to cross the finish line in the centre of the Kinsol Trestle — the superbly reconstructed all-wooden bridge that spans the Koksilah River in the south end of the Cowichan Valley.

One team was eliminated in this episode: Jospeh and Akash were stuck for ages at The Raptors, despite getting to the Vancouver Island ferry first.

Next week, the teams will take off for Jakarta, Indonesia, and some unique Asian adventures.

Previous story
One year later: Still no suspects in killing of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Just Posted

‘Amazing Race Canada’ competitors face Cowichan challenge

They drove Corvettes, mastered falconry basics, and even ate blueberry pie on Day 3

First Nations play a lead role in the 2018 BC Summer Games

We are fortunate to live, work, and play in the traditional Coast Salish lands.

Nanaimo Airport set to welcome 8 charter planes for BC Summer Games

Hundreds of athletes and support officials from around the province will arrive… Continue reading

Volunteer needed to organize 2018 Terry Fox Run

The Terry Fox run has been a fixture in the Lake Cowichan… Continue reading

Midget Cowichan Mustangs hand Kelowna first defeats

Big wins followed up by split with Vernon Canadians

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

One year later: Still no suspects in killing of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 18, 2017

Cougar shot by police in Nanaimo

Shooting occurred in water at Nanaimo Yacht Club at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors send DeMar DeRozan to Spurs in colossal NBA trade

Toronto also sent Jakob Poeltl and 2019 first-round pick, gets Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green

More lightning forecast as storm sparks 38 new wildfires in B.C.

22 new fires in are burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontario

Black bears, now yearlings, were sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario last April

‘Recovery high schools,’ per diems urged to better manage addiction in B.C.

BC Centre for Substance Use says focus needs to shift to from overdose prevention to long-term care

Falling tree kills B.C. woman during hike

Woman dies on popular trail north of Campbell River

Hells Angels celebrating 35th anniversary party on Vancouver Island

Additional police resources will be in Nanaimo this weekend as roughly 300 members and hang arounds are expected

Most Read