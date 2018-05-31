Prince George- Facebook

Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Alleged IS supporter changes plea to guilty in Prince George plot

An alleged supporter of the Islamic State group accused of encouraging attacks on 4-year-old Prince George has changed his plea from innocent to guilty.

Husnain Rashid was two weeks into his trial at Woolwich Crown Court when he admitted Thursday to three counts of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts and one count of encouraging terrorism.

Judge Andrew Lees then put two further charges on hold.

The trial, which had been scheduled to last six weeks, was abruptly ended because of the plea. Sentencing is set for June 28.

The prosecution had argued that Rashid ran a “prolific” Telegram channel named the Lone Mujahid.

Prosecutor Annabel Darlow had earlier told a jury that Rashid encouraged attacks on a range of targets, including “Prince George at his first school.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Hydro sees uptick in power line accidents during yard work
Next story
Twice convicted Canadian killer stands trial for father’s murder

Just Posted

Island swept in rugby finals

Vancouver Wave beats Tide for U23 and senior titles

LAKE FLASHBACK: We’ve got the end of the trail, a long and winding trail, and the Trans Canada Trail this week

Looking back at these old newspapers really brings home how much the area has changed over 40 years

Rail supporters to gather for rally on June 1

Event to be held at the Duncan Train Station at 11 a.m.

Mary Lowther column: How ‘temperate is our growing climate really?

Geographers also call our climate a “temperate rain forest.”

Cowichan kids star for Island team

Jackson Beggs scores hat trick and shootout winner in final

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Poorly-managed fatigue led to fuel spill off northern B.C. coast: transportation board

The tug spilled more than 100,000 litres of diesel off B.C.’s northern coast

VIDEO: Highway closures hit travellers heading in and out of Tofino and Ucluelet

“I feel that it was ill-advised.”

Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Alleged IS supporter changes plea to guilty in Prince George plot

Twice convicted Canadian killer stands trial for father’s murder

Dellen Millard’s murder trial gets underway Thursday in Ontario

BC Hydro sees uptick in power line accidents during yard work

Almost 400 accidents since 2013 reported to BC Hydro, due to misconceptions and lack of safety

Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

New Brunswick town stakes claim to world’s oldest basketball court

A post fire cleanup uncovered a buried treasure that’s now at the centre of a transatlantic debate over a little-known piece of basketball lore

Most Read