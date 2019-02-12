All SD79 schools, several others, closed on Wednesday

Public schools in the Cowichan Valley will be closed on Wednesday, as will Queen of Angels School, Duncan Christian School, Cowichan Tribes schools and Sunrise Waldorf School, along with VIU Cowichan Campus.

School District 79 posted to its website and social media accounts on Tuesday that schools will be closed on Feb. 13 due to winter conditions.

Q of A and DCS posted similar notices.

Snow is expected to keep falling on the Cowichan Valley on and off all week, with rain possible as well on Friday and Saturday.

This story will be updated as we learn of other school closures on Wednesday.