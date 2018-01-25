Alistair MacGregor named as NDP’s agriculture critic

MP also named vice-chairman of the standing committee on agriculture and agri-food

Alistair MacGregor named as the new agriculture critic in the NDP’s shadow cabinet. (File photo)

Alistair MacGregor, MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, has been named as the agriculture critic in the federal NDP’s shadow cabinet.

He has also been appointed as the vice-chairman of the House of Commons standing committee on agriculture and agri-food.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made the announcement on Jan. 25 at the ongoing NDP caucus retreat in Ottawa.

MacGregor said that as someone who owns a small-scale farm in the Cowichan Valley, he is excited to accept the appointment to serve as the NDP’s agriculture critic.

“The issues surrounding how we produce and consume our food are always on the forefront of the national conversation, and I am looking forward to leading the development of NDP policy on these matters and holding the government to account,” said MacGregor.

“Agricultural producers are among the most important actors in the Canadian economy, and I will make sure their voices are heard in Parliament.”

MacGregor previously served as the NDP’s critic for justice and attorney general and for seniors.