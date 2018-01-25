Alistair MacGregor named as the new agriculture critic in the NDP’s shadow cabinet. (File photo)

Alistair MacGregor named as NDP’s agriculture critic

MP also named vice-chairman of the standing committee on agriculture and agri-food

Alistair MacGregor, MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, has been named as the agriculture critic in the federal NDP’s shadow cabinet.

He has also been appointed as the vice-chairman of the House of Commons standing committee on agriculture and agri-food.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made the announcement on Jan. 25 at the ongoing NDP caucus retreat in Ottawa.

MacGregor said that as someone who owns a small-scale farm in the Cowichan Valley, he is excited to accept the appointment to serve as the NDP’s agriculture critic.

“The issues surrounding how we produce and consume our food are always on the forefront of the national conversation, and I am looking forward to leading the development of NDP policy on these matters and holding the government to account,” said MacGregor.

“Agricultural producers are among the most important actors in the Canadian economy, and I will make sure their voices are heard in Parliament.”

MacGregor previously served as the NDP’s critic for justice and attorney general and for seniors.

Fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

CUPE workers in CVRD sign off on collective agreement

Now up to CVRD’s board to ratify three-year contract

Mesachie Lake fire department put on "operational pause"

Independent consultant to conduct a review

New hospital prompts planning sessions for Cowichan neighbourhood

First meeting set for Jan. 31

Column: Music, film and theatre all on tap in February in Cowichan

QMS is presenting Treasure Island

VIDEO: Jamboree Day a great success at Cowichan Lake arena

Lake Cowichan minor hockey, and its friends, families, and supporters are out in force for jamboree

Cowichan Coffee Time: Award winners, good reads and retirement

• Lisa Harding, the 2017 recipient of the David Williams, Q.C. and… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: history, health and homelessness

Canucks Autism Network will be hosting a free screening of Ferdinand

Fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

Kent Hehr resigns from Liberal cabinet amid sexual misconduct allegations

The allegation stems from Hehr’s time as an Alberta MLA 10 years ago

UPDATED: Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over 'misleading' ticket prices

Competition Bureau claims ticket giant inflates price from what was advertised by up to 65 per cent

Man dies after being struck by vehicle while jogging on Gabriola Island

Victim was running with a group Wednesday morning

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

