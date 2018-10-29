Alex Aitken students turn out for democracy at student vote

Sixth and seventh graders cast their ballots Oct. 18 at Alex Aitken school. Though the ballots won’t be counted as part of the official election for mayor and council of North Cowichan, they are important nevertheless.

“The students had their say,” said SD79 communications manager Mike Russell in a release. “Their well-researched decisions were put into play as votes were cast to elect, what the students believe, will be a government that will represent the student voice on issues important to them and their future.”

Russell said the student vote is “a great way to energize politics for younger students” and a way to teach them how the election process works.