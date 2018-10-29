Concentration as students fill out their ballots at Alex Aitken’s student vote day. (Submitted)

Alex Aitken students turn out for democracy at student vote

Sixth and seventh graders cast their ballots Oct. 18 at Alex Aitken school. Though the ballots won’t be counted as part of the official election for mayor and council of North Cowichan, they are important nevertheless.

“The students had their say,” said SD79 communications manager Mike Russell in a release. “Their well-researched decisions were put into play as votes were cast to elect, what the students believe, will be a government that will represent the student voice on issues important to them and their future.”

Russell said the student vote is “a great way to energize politics for younger students” and a way to teach them how the election process works.

Previous story
‘Never give up,’ says mother who reunited with son who went missing 31 years ago
Next story
Campbell River area wants Island united against commercial water extraction

Just Posted

VIDEO: Glass Tiger comes to Duncan on Nov. 7

You won’t forget them when they’re gone; they’re rock icons

Lexi Bainas Column: VIDEO: Artists, artisans, hit the pre-holilday sale trail, Tiny Tina’s back

The Visions Artists say, “There’s something so appealing and homey about the… Continue reading

Agriculture & food special: Bee keepers in the Cowichan Valley face challenges, in spite of warmer winter temperatures

Humidity, mites and wasps and just a few

Another earthquake registered off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.0 earthquake comes one week after multiple quakes shook the same region

Agriculture & food special: Farmers say ‘nuts’ to eastern filbert blight

A fungus has been decimating hazelnut orchards throughout B.C. for several years

UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Campbell River area wants Island united against commercial water extraction

Strathcona Regional District pushing to block for-profit water extraction and bottling

‘Never give up,’ says mother who reunited with son who went missing 31 years ago

Jermaine Mann was allegedly abducted by his father when he was just 21 months old

B.C. NDP ministers defend proportional representation vote

What is urban, what is rural, how many MLAs will be appointed?

People with mental illness twice as likely to be victims of violence: study

Researcher hopes Canadian data will further destigmatize those suffering from mental health issues

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Couture Beyond exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery runs until Jan. 20, 2019

Transportation Safety Board worried about employee fatigue

Agency says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations

ICBC warns of high number of crashes on Halloween

In 2017 there were 950 crashes across the province, resulting in 280 injuries

Most Read