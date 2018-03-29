Calgary city council is looking at a possible bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Alberta governments backing possible Calgary bid for 2026 Games

Both the federal and provincial government will support Calgary in Olympic bid

The governments of Canada and Alberta will support Calgary in creating a bid corporation for a possible 2026 Winter Games bid.

The three levels of government made the announcement Thursday in a joint press release.

RELATED: Milan and Turin join forces for 2026 Olympic bid

Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi repeatedly said a bid can’t happen without financial backing of the provincial and federal governments.

The city wanted a three-way split on the cost of a bid estimated to be $30 million.

Related: Calgary considers bid for 2026 Olympic Games

The International Olympic Committee will invite interested cities to bid in October with the winning bid unveiled in September, 2019.

Calgary was the host city of the 1988 Winter Olympics.

The Canadian Press

