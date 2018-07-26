The BC Wildfire Service has temporarily brought in 16 Type 1 Firefighters and one agency representative from Alberta. IMAGE: BC Wildfire Service

Alberta firefighters brought in to assist B.C. fire fight

The BC Wildfire Service has enlisted the help of more than a dozen Alberta firefighters.

The BC Wildfire Service has enlisted the help of more than a dozen firefighters from across the provincial border.

Through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) mutual aid agreement, the BC Wildfire Service has temporarily brought in 16 Type 1 Firefighters and one agency representative from Alberta.

“These additional resources will be stationed in the Southeast Fire Centre and will assist with current wildfires on the landscape,” writes the BC Wildfire Service.

“These crews will also be available to be relocated throughout the region as required.”

Since lightning-sparked wildfires took off in B.C. Last week, the fire situation has calmed.

Related: Air quality rating around the Okanagan takes a dip

Related: Okanagan wildfire round-up: Emergency operation centre deactivated

There are just seven Wildfires of Note remaining in the province at this time. All seven are showing little activity as of Thursday morning.

Evacuation orders and alerts for these fires have been rescinded and firefighters have made substantial gains calming the blazes.

For the latest on the wildfire situation in the Okanagan and Similkameen click here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chemainus dispensary succumbs to legal pressure from North Cowichan
Next story
Fundraiser started for dad of 7-year-old girl killed in B.C.

Just Posted

Chemainus dispensary succumbs to legal pressure from North Cowichan

A Chemainus dispensary that was steadfast in remaining open despite fines and… Continue reading

VIDEO: Music and fans both hot at this year’s Islands Folk Festival in Cowichan

From the wild boogie woogie of Alan Gerber to the smooth jazz of Susannah Adams, it was all there

Scammer tries to nab Visa number off Cowichan Valley woman with no card

Cowichan Bay’s Judy Ross knows a thing or two about scamming. No,… Continue reading

Business notes: Save-On-Foods in Duncan donates $1,500 to food bank

Money going to Cowichan Valley Basket Society

LAKE FLASHBACK: Water bombers, United Church, J. H. Boyd: two gone, one forgotten

Some Cowichan Lake sagas just seem to go on and on as years go by

Duncan teenager wins Nanaimo Idol singing contest

Fourteen-year-old Ellie Barnhart beat out 15 contestants to win studio time and training

Hospice Cycle of Life tour hits Cowichan’s roads this weekend

It’ll be a great ride, a great way to raise money for eight hospices on Vancouver Island July 28-29

Almost 50 people held in cells during Quesnel’s annual summer festival

Billy Barker Days is one of Northern B.C.’s largest festivals, and local RCMP were kept on their toes

City to go to court to remove pipeline protest camp

City of Burnaby says demonstrators at Camp Cloud do not want to negotiate

Facebook faces day of reckoning on Wall Street

Shares plunged more than 19 per cent before trading, equating to about $17 billion in net worth

Alberta firefighters brought in to assist B.C. fire fight

The BC Wildfire Service has enlisted the help of more than a dozen Alberta firefighters.

VIDEO: SUV bursts into flames in B.C. mall parking lot

No one was injured during the incident in Kelowna, but an adjacent car was also scorched

Fisheries critic MP Fin Donnelly calls for land-based fish farms

Spokesperson for BC Salmon Farming Association says the move would put the industry out of business.

Actor Seth Rogen to ‘guest voice’ on Lower Mainland transit system

Vancouver-born actor says he still takes public transit when visiting the city

Most Read