Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Selina Robinson, is joined by Finance Minister Carole James and Alex Dagg, public policy manager for Airbnb Canada for an announcement at the B.C. Legislature Feb. 7, that the short-term rental provider will now pay sales tax to the province. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Airbnb to collect provincial sales tax in B.C.

The company will begin gathering 8 per cent PST and the up-to-3 percent MRDT

Airbnb will now pay provincial sales tax to the B.C. government.

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James made the announcement in Victoria on Wednesday, saying the government had been looking at new tax models that will help with tax fairness.

“This is about a fair playing field, especially in the hospitality industry,” she said.

RELATED: Airbnb on the rise in Kelowna

Airbnb will begin collecting the 8 per cent PST and the up-to-3 per cent municipal and regional district tax (MRDT) generated through short-term accommodations provided within the province.

To streamline this process, Airbnb will remit on behalf of its hosts in B.C., ensuring no additional administrative burden is placed on them.

Many municipalities already regulate short-term rentals and the province says this tax will assist municipalities on other levels. Money collected by this tax will help fund affordable housing in the province as well as provide tax fairness for the hospitality industry.

RELATED: Vancouver wants to license Airbnb hosts

James said with Airbnb becoming involved with a sharing agreement it will push other short-term rental companies to do the same.

“This is a defining moment for Airbnb in British Columbia,” said Alex Dagg, public policy manager for Airbnb in Canada. “These changes are a welcome opportunity to continue helping the province and its residents benefit from the positive economic impacts of home sharing.”

According to the B.C. government, if Airbnb contributed to this tax in 2017 they would have collected about $18 million.

Airbnb first began remitting taxes in Portland and is looking to do so in other areas where there are short-term rentals.

Besides contributing to affordable housing this tax will also go towards promoting local tourism.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Cowichan remains identified as man missing for 10 years
Next story
Business notes: Play N Trade closing after more than eight years in Duncan

Just Posted

Lake Cowichan council briefs: money for projects brought forward to 2018

Centennial Park’s 2017 upgrades are finished, but there is still more to do

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan Sharpies get the 411 on collecting used needles safely

In a casual atmosphere at the Seniors Centre, a paramedic explains how to collect needles safely

VIDEO: Neighbours worried about plan to build four tiny houses in Lake Cowichan subdivision

Drainage worries, concerns about emergencies, and lack of overall information make meeting tense

MLA Furstenau to hold town hall meeting in Cowichan

“Sonia will provide a brief update on the work she has undertaken”

Business notes: Play N Trade closing after more than eight years in Duncan

“The Duncan store was my first business and it was a great experience and very successful”

VIDEO: A little of this and a little of that from around Cowichan Lake

The Cowichan Lake District Seniors Association presents a Sweethearts Dance at the… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

Airbnb to collect provincial sales tax in B.C.

The company will begin gathering 8 per cent PST and the up-to-3 percent MRDT

Special prosecutor appointed after alleged death threat at Nanaimo city hall

B.C. Prosecution Service advises that Michael Klein was assigned to the file on Feb. 2

Canadians luke warm about Olympics without NHL presence

Will hockey fans tune in the Olympics without NHL players participating?

Top 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets

Mandatory life-jackets being considered in the wake of Tofino whale watching strategy report

Most Read