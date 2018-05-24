Ben Kilmer, clean shaven when he went missing, might be sporting quite a bit of stubble now. (Submitted)

A week after he went missing, family, friends and volunteers continue search for Ben Kilmer

Friends and family are now looking in areas north of Highway 18 and towards Lake Cowichan

The search for Cobble Hill’s Ben Kilmer may have been scaled back, but friends, family, and members of the public are still keenly searching for the 41-year-old man who went missing a week ago.

The search is now moving westward and northward. According to the Facebook page, Find Ben Kilmer, friends and family went up Wednesday on quads to the Copper Canyon and Hill 60 areas. They also went out to look in areas west of Skutz Falls towards Lake Cowichan.

On Thursday morning, the effort was continuing.

“Friends, family and amazing volunteers, we are posted again at the Sahtlam fire hall today and we need you now more than ever,” the page said.

“Please come prepared to search either on foot, on ATV, dirt bike, mountain bike, horse, or with your drone. We need you there! You will be assigned a task at the fire hall. Come join these beautiful people and help us bring Ben home to his family and friends. We are looking for permission from land owners to search properties on the north side of Highway 18 near the Tansor/Highway 18 intersection.”

Friends came out to the firehall site May 23 to offer music to keep the up spirits of searchers. Others were out putting up posters and flyers as far away as Nanaimo.

There is a note, though, for anyone thinking of helping out, according to the search team.

These searches are “only for people who can hike through deep bush and be sure footed. [They] must be fully equipped for thick bush whacking.”

Searchers are urged to “look through vegetation near any crevices.”

In addition, searching is going on along the lower Trans Canada trail starting at Skutz Falls and heading towards Cowichan Lake, with the people involved “looking in the bush on either side, as deep as people can safely get” and checking out the entire Bear Creek area.

The Find Ben Kilmer team are telling everyone: “Remember that safety is our number one priority. Come prepared with long pants, long sleeves, hiking boots, gators, hat, glasses, water, food, sunscreen, whistle, light. Please be safe and stay with your group.”

Teams going out should not be fewer than four people, and everyone should sign in and out from the Sahtlam fire hall. Tables are set up there.

Kilmer remains missing after an extensive search over the long weekend that encompassed acres of land and more than 100 volunteers, both official Search and Rescue personnel as well as family and friends.

A search was initiated for the 41-year-old husband and father on Wednesday, May 16 after his work van was found parked along Cowichan Lake Road west of Menzies Road. The electrician’s vehicle was empty but the engine was still running, and blood was found in the vehicle..

The initial resources used for the search included RCMP investigators, a police dog team and 29 Cowichan Search and Rescue members.

Kilmer is described as five-foot-10 and 180 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, he was clean-shaven and wearing light-coloured pants, a black shirt and steel-toed work boots but as SAR search managers said Monday, he may be sporting quite a bit of stubble as it’s been quite a while since he’s been home.

Previous story
Vancouver Island wildfire burning near Campbell River coal mine
Next story
Ferry sailing cancelled after ship’s second officer falls ill

Just Posted

Elzinga scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

‘Colours’ is a perfect theme for 2018 BC Summer Games

Experience The Great Regression in Duncan May 25

With four talented friends joining up for their debut show, it should be a night to remember

Breakers finish fourth on Island

Kelsey girls soccer team has a bright future

Two people injured in crash on Malahat

Crews have stopped the fuel truck leak but Trans-Canada Highway remains closed

A week after he went missing, family, friends and volunteers continue search for Ben Kilmer

Friends and family are now looking in areas north of Highway 18 and towards Lake Cowichan

Elzinga scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

‘Colours’ is a perfect theme for 2018 BC Summer Games

Coming up in Cowichan: Government, cannabis and food on the agenda

Local Government Awareness Week, May 20-26

Fuel truck crash closes B.C. highway, sends two to hospital

The Trans-Canada Highway on Vancouver Island is expected to be closed until Thursday evening

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

John Horgan aims to set up regional primary care networks in a ‘team-based’ approach

Vancouver, Squamish pipeline challenges dismissed by court in B.C.

Justice Christopher Grauer ruled the province’s decision to issue the certificate was reasonable

Early learning programs for Indigenous kids get $30M boost

B.C. government to help expand Aboriginal Head Start Association programs with three-year funding

Ferry sailing cancelled after ship’s second officer falls ill

Coastal Inspiration’s 8:15 p.m. sailing to Nanaimo on Tuesday cancelled, passengers to be compensated

B.C. man recounts intense rescue of couple caught in mudslide

Something told Dan Anderson to go back to the scene of a major mudslide on the long weekend.

Most Read