Duncan’s Fred Konkin does his bit to help charities

92-year old Fred Konkin, second from left, raised $360 for local charities while canvassing in his scooter. The funding was split between three charities. At far left is Cathie McCahon, from the MS Society, second from right is Vicki Holman, from the Cowichan Seniors Community Foundation, and Don Buchner, far right, is from Wheels for Wellness. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Duncan’s Fred Konkin has been doing his part to help some local charities.

The 92-year old senior has been canvassing city streets in his electric scooter for about a year collecting money for charities that he has been in contact with.

On July 5, Konkin handed out three cheques totalling $360 to Wheels for Wellness, the MS Society of Canada and the Cowichan Seniors Community Foundation.

“I can’t just sit around,” Konkin said with a grin.

“I have to do something with my time.”