John Horgan speaks at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo on Wednesday, Oct. 25. (Nicholas Pescod/file)

600 business leaders pack Island Economic Summit

The two-day event featured keynote presentations from Premier John Horgan

Black Press

Six hundred community and business leaders from Port Hardy to Victoria gathered at the Economic Summit in Nanaimo last week to learn about the state of the Island’s economy.

“All the executive level decision makers on the island in the same room for two days?! An incredible opportunity to connect personally and professionally!” said Ann Squires Ferguson, a partner with Western Interior Design.

The two-day event at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre featured keynote presentations from Premier John Horgan, BC Treaty Commissioner Celeste Haldane, Minister of Fisheries & Oceans Jonathan Wilkinson and Susan Mowbray, senior manager of Economics and Research at MNP LLP.

Mowbray delivered an overview of the State of the Island Economic Report at the Summit, describing economic growth for 2018 as “moderate”.

“Interprovincial migration is slowing because of the cost of living in B.C. and on the Island. This will result in slower population growth and thus less labour moving to Vancouver Island, making it difficult for businesses here to expand,” she said.

Mowbray noted film production and cannabis as emerging sectors on Vancouver Island. There are currently five licensed cannabis producers on Vancouver Island and 43 applications filed with hopes to open retail operations.

With the recent success of the Vancouver Island Economic Alliance’s Island Good pilot program — promoting Island made and produced food products with the ‘Island Good’ brand led to a 16.4 per cent average increase on sales of these goods— it’s no wonder Mowbray remarked that the Island-based licensed cannabis producers may be calling themselves ‘Island Good’ in no time.

Along with expert panels on the business of cannabis and the success of Island Good, the Summit held 14 other topical sessions including interactive discussions on Vancouver Island’s new Foreign Trade Zone designation and building business cases for foreign direct investment.

Since 2007 the State of the Island Economic Summit has provided opportunity for businesses and stakeholders on Vancouver Island to work together on solutions to overcome common challenges and to collaborate on projects with potential for positive long-term regional impact.

“There is no question that business leaders create this conference. It keeps 600 of the most influential Island entrepreneurs engaged, providing an intense atmosphere of information flow and discussion. It creates opportunities for business promotion, personal growth and education, and most impressive is the constant dialogue and innovative collaboration that gets results,” said a 2018 Summit delegate.

To learn more about the Summit and Vancouver Island Economic Alliance’s current initiatives, visit: www.viea.ca.

Previous story
Strathcona Regional District board reconsiders some of bottled water stance

Just Posted

Cowichan Capitals help BCHL feed into NCAA ranks

11 former Caps now skating in Div. 1

New Lake Cowichan mayor is ready to hit the ground running

Rod Peters wants to look at ways to encourage business, housing in Lake Cowichan

Business notes: Solitaire Press receives kudos for charity work

“The money we would have spent on the posters goes back to the kids.”

Cowichan’s Alexa Dow claims third B.C. XC running title

Bench student sweeps her way through series

November lineup another blockbuster at Crofton’s Osborne Bay Pub

Gogo and Band of Rascals the featured artists in a month of scintillating entertainment

Diwali Festival celebrated in B.C. Legislature for 1st time

‘Festival of lights’ celebrates triumph of light over dark, good over evil

Younger Canadians interested in attending Remembrance Day events: poll

Survey found a 10% spike in people who plan to go to a ceremony this year compared to 2017

Remembering Northern B.C.’s Flying Tigers

The legend of World War Two pilots Albert and Cedric Mah, as told by their daugthers

Three former ICBC executives earned more than $1 million in 2017-18

Mark Blucher, former president and chief executive officer, received a total of $320,260.

Tony Clement admits to multiple acts of infidelity

Former Conservative MP says he contacted Ontario police last summer.

McClintic back in prison after time in healing lodge, Tori Stafford’s father says

Terri-Lynne McClintic pleaded guilty to the 2009 abduction, rape and murder of Tori Stafford, an eight-year-old girl from Woodstock, Ont.

Ticket purchased in Kelowna $1 million winner

Check your Lotto 6/49 ticket number

B.C. church bell to toll again in memory of First World War

Public invited to help ring the bell 100 times to mark 100 years since the armistice was signed

Premier to square off with Liberal leader in electoral reform debate

Premier John Horgan will debate in favour of reform, while Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson will make the case for keeping the current system

Most Read