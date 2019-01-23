47 men arrested by Vancouver police for allegedly seeking sex with teenage girls

Seven of those arrested have been charged as part of a two-month operation

Seven men have been charged as part of a two-month operation in 2018 targeting people willing to pay teens for sex.

Vancouver police say they’ve arrested 47 men for allegedly seeking sex from teenagers.

The seven men charged with “communicating for the purpose of obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under the age of 18” include a school teacher and a firefighter.

According to the B.C. Prosecution service, the men charged are:

Mario Celo

Jim Malmros

Jun Jie He

Nikolaos Dais

Donald Schroeder

Kenneth Clement

Mehran Arefi

Deputy Chief Const. Laurence Rankin says they were arrested as part of a two-month operation that targeted people who were allegedly seeking sex with girls between the ages of 15 and 17.

Rankin says those charged face an allegation of attempting to obtain the sexual services of a person under the age of 18 years.

He says police will continue to focus on those who prey on and exploit young people.

Rankin says detectives posted decoy ads on websites that listed escorts and on social media platforms for sexual services.

Arrests were then made when the men showed up at a hotel as arranged through a text message.

The Canadian Press

