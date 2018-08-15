SAR at Port Louis - Graham Island - Patient being hoisted. 19 Wing Public Affairs

442 Squadron medevacs injured fisherman at Graham Island

442 Squadron medevacs injured fisherman at Graham Island

  • Aug. 15, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • News

On Tuesday, Aug. 14, 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron was tasked by Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Victoria to medevac a fisherman from a commercial fishing vessel west of Graham Island.

The patient was a fisherman requiring medical care due to injuries sustained in a fall on the vessel. A CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from CFB Comox was tasked to respond.

The vessel was at anchor in sheltered water at the time of the rescue. Three SAR Techs were lowered to the deck of the fishing vessel to provide care and prepare the patient for transfer to the CH-149 Cormorant. The patient was subsequently hoisted to the helicopter.

The patient was transported to the Village of Queen Charlotte and transferred to Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre by the BC Ambulance Service.

442 Transport and Rescue Squadron’s Cormorant and Buffalo aircraft are the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre’s (JRCC) primary means for aviation and marine SAR responses in the Victoria Search and Rescue Region (SRR). These aircraft and their highly trained crews are ready to respond to search and rescue missions on a 24-hour basis.

The Victoria SRR includes 1.4 million square kilometres of mainly mountainous terrain in British Columbia and the Yukon, extending approximately 600 nautical miles offshore into the Pacific Ocean.

Given the size and complexity of this SRR, SAR crews operating in this region are highly skilled and ready to confront the challenges of this region in order to save lives

Previous story
Naloxone workshop in Chemainus gives people the tools to deal with an overdose situation
Next story
Business notes: Water on Wheels comes to the rescue of local equine club

Just Posted

HUB at Cowichan Station soon to add two upstairs rooms

Arts and entertainment are two of the community activities encouraged at The HUB

Business notes: Water on Wheels comes to the rescue of local equine club

“Thankfully, with the help of Water on Wheels, we’ve been able to avoid cancellations.”

Police look for public’s help in locating stolen Chemainus statue

Stolen in Chemainus on Aug. 14

Naloxone workshop in Chemainus gives people the tools to deal with an overdose situation

Community paramedic provides valuable information amid growing opioid crisis

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

VIDEO: Rain doesn’t stop the fun at Youbou Regatta on Saturday

With everyone crying out for rain and a cooler day, no one could object when it arrived Aug. 11

RCMP deploys officers to help B.C. communities impacted by wildfires

RCMP officers heading to communities particularly within central, northern and southern B.C.

Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

$50,000 to be given to each of the 13 survivors and each family of the 16 people who died

B.C. gangster charged after man allegedly beaten with a golf club

Langley man facing aggravated assault charge after incident allegedly involved golf club and machete

442 Squadron medevacs injured fisherman at Graham Island

442 Squadron medevacs injured fisherman at Graham Island

Are you Canada’s next Masterchef?

Home cooks looking to follow their cuisine dreams can apply now.

Regional climate adaptation agriculture testing to expand in B.C.

Ottawa funds farm projects to conserve water, remove invasive species

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officers excel in Amazing Race Canada Heroes Edition

Courtney and Taylor Callens have become the team to beat

‘Can’t erase history’ by tearing down statues, Minister says

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna spoke on the contentious removal of John A. Macdonald

Most Read