Canada Post workers picket after going on strike in Edmonton, Alta., on Monday, October 22, 2018. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

3,400 Metro Vancouver postal workers go on strike

Rotating strikes hit the region as Canada Post and Canadian Union of Postal Workers continue talks

Close to 3,400 postal workers in parts of Metro Vancouver plan to walk off the job at 9 a.m. Friday as rotating strikes continue across the country.

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers in Vancouver were set to join their counterparts in Niagara Falls, Ont., Sudbury, Ont., and Fundy, N.B., on the fifth day of rotating job action.

In Metro Vancouver, workers will be joining the picket lines in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby and Richmond.

“While we continue to strike, it doesn’t mean we aren’t still negotiating,” Mike Palecek, the union’s national president, said in a news release. “We have never left the bargaining table, and we will continue to negotiate with Canada Post until our major issues – health and safety, equality for all workers, and full-time jobs– are addressed.”

Canada Post union issues strike notice; rotating strikes could begin Monday

Friday’s strike means mail and parcels will not be delivered or picked up in the region, according to Canada Post.

This is the second strike by postal workers to hit B.C. Workers in Victoria walked off the job on Monday.

The federal government named Morton Mitchnick as special mediator earlier this week.

