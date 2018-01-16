30-plus issued during Cowichan distracted-driving campaign

Police warn of more enforcement campaigns during the year

Police handed out more than 30 tickets during a distracted driving enforcement campaign last week. (File photo)

Police handed out more than 30 tickets during a one-day distracted-driving campaign in the Cowichan Valley last week.

The tickets included nine distracted-driving tickets, and numerous others for infractions that include speeding, having no insurance, not wearing seat belts and broken headlights.

Distracted driving is becoming one of the leading causes of motor vehicle collisions in B.C., and the campaign was conducted in order to keep the public safe, according to a press release.

Const. Todd Bozak, from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment, assisted with the campaign by shedding his police uniform and dressing as a construction worker as he spotted offending motorists at numerous intersections in the Valley.

“Members of the RCMP assisted in making a positive impact towards helping North Cowichan and Duncan area streets safer,” said RCMP Cpl. Stephen Merrick.

“Please leave your phone alone and remain focused on safe driving. Anything can happen in an instant.”

Merrick said the RCMP will be continuing distracted driving enforcement campaigns throughout the year.