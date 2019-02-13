21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

With the heavy snowfall and arctic chill lingering across the province, it’s no surprise a number of cities saw record-breaking low temperatures Tuesday.
Twenty-one B.C. cities reached new lows – some records going back more than two decades ago.
The oldest record was at the Vancouver Harbour, where temperatures dipped to -1.7 C, surpassing -1.2 C reached in 1978.
The coldest spot in the province was Dease Lake Airport, with a mind-numbing -31.4 C. At another weather station in the area, temperatures dropped to -31.2 C, breaking the 1995 record of -30.6 C.
Environment Canada has ended most of its winter storm warnings, following two weeks of arctic flow weather patterns causing extreme wind chills, flurries and whiteout conditions.
Records broken on Tuesday:
Agassiz: -5.3 C (old record of -1.9 C in 2018)
Ballenas Islands: -2.1 C (-1.4 C in 1997)
Cathedral Point: -3.4 C (-2.4 C in 2018)
Cumshewa Island: -0.8 C (0.1 in 2000)
Dease Lake: -31.2 C (-30.6 C in 1995)
Entrance Island: -1.5 C (1 C in 1995)
Esquimalt Harbour: -0.8 C (-0.5 C in 2009)
Howe Sound: -2.7 C (0.3 C in 1995)
Osoyoos: -8.7 C (-8.6 C in 1996)
Point Atkinson: -2.1 C (0.4 C in 2018)
Race Rocks Lightstation: -0.3 C (2.1 C in 2018)
Sand Heads Lightstation: -2.6 C (0.4 C in 1995)
Sartine Island: -0.5 C (0.6 C in 2009)
Saturna Capmon: -3.3 C (-1.6 C in 1995)
Saturna Island: -1.6 C (-0.5 C in 1990)
Sisters Islets: -1.8 C (1.8 C in 2004)
Squamish Airport: -4.6 C (-4.6 C in 1989)
Summerland: -11.9 C (-8.8 C in 2018)
Vancouver Harbour: -1.7 C (-1.2 C in 1978)
Victoria Gonzales: -0.5 C (0.1 C in 2018)
West Vancouver: -2.8 C (-2.4 C in 2018)