Mike Kitchen received the Customer Service/Employee of the Year Award on behalf of his brother, Brian. Jenn Pollner made the presentation of the award that is sponsored by Lake Cowichan Country Grocer. (Warren Goulding/ Gazette)

2017 a great year for Cowichan Lake: Chamber

Chamber membership has reached 111 — its highest number in recent memory

Like the community it serves, the Cowichan Lake Chamber of Commerce is reporting a positive year of growth and optimism.

Chamber membership has reached 111 — its highest number in recent memory — the books are balanced, and the organization is poised to play an increasingly important role in the business community.

“The board of directors was very busy during 2017,” president Jim Humphrey noted in his report, which was delivered by vice-president Brent Clancy at the Chamber annual general meeting held on March 1. Humphrey was unable to attend due to family issues.

“The year was filled with excitement with new projects, committees, new businesses, new relationships and new events that can only enhance the Cowichan Lake area’s economy,” Humphrey said.

When Humphrey suggested “the local economy was and still remains fragile” many in the group of 48 in attendance, at the request of Clancy, raised their hands in disagreement of that cautious statement.

Ian Morrison, Area F director and vice-chair of the CVRD, told the meeting 2017 had been a great year for the area.

“Something has changed around here over the last couple of years,” Morrison said.

“I think it has something to do with Laketown Ranch,” he opined, crediting the home of the annual Sunfest country music festival for a renewed sense of optimism and economic growth.

“There are no building lots left in the area. Building starts haven’t been this high in a decade. Things are starting to happen.

“This is one of the best places in the world to live,” Morrison said.

With Chamber manager and visitor centre coordinator Katherine Worsley at the helm, the Visitor/Business Centre was a busy place in 2017. More than 33,000 people came through the doors of the centre and 6,347 people came to the mobile unit in search of information about the area’s services and tourism opportunities.

Humphrey provided a long and impressive list of events and issues that the Cowichan Lake Chamber of Commerce were involved in over the last year.

“Our mandate is to represent and promote the business community of the Cowichan Lake area. We also work to make our communities better places to live, work and play,” he told the members.

The Chamber continued its long-time sponsorship of the Cowichan Lake Lady of the Lake Society, helped restart the Lake Economic Activity Development Committee, held its 17th annual Spring Fling Dinner/Auction, was involved in Family Heritage Days, and played an important role in numerous community events.

Mayor Ross Forrest had praise for the work of the Chamber, suggesting the whole community deserves credit for the progress that has come in recent years.

“It doesn’t come from politicians or individuals, it comes from us collectively as a community and our participation,” Forrest said.

“The Chamber of Commerce are out and leading the way at every event that happens in the Lake Cowichan region.”

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of four awards.

Lorne Scheffer, chair of the Cowichan Lake Community Forest Co-operative was named the 2017 Citizen of the Year.

South Shore Cabinetry, owned by Roy and June Sandsmark, was named Business of the Year. That award is sponsored by Island Savings.

The Nichole Stock Community Service Award of the Year went to Ryan Rai, a tireless volunteer who plays a key role in the community’s baseball, hockey and curling scenes.

“Ryan has made sports in the Cowichan Lake area successful,” his nominator said. “He has helped move things forward and made it possible for people to enjoy playing the game, no matter what the game may be.”

Brian Kitchen, an employee of Country Grocer, received the Customer Service/Employee of the Year award.

 

The Nichole Stock Community Service Award is presented to Ryan Rai at the Chamber of Commerce Annual General Meeting. (Warren Goulding/Gazette)

Previous story
B.C. environment assessment getting an overhaul
Next story
B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Just Posted

Best-ever provincials for Cowichan high school wrestlers

With one of the deepest and most dedicated contingents in the history… Continue reading

2017 a great year for Cowichan Lake: Chamber

Chamber membership has reached 111 — its highest number in recent memory

Official calls Duncan animal cruelty case one of worst she’s ever seen

BC SPCA special constables seized the emaciated, chained dog in critical distress on Feb. 16.

LCSS hosts spring clean-up fundraiser

The team is participating in the Cash 4 Clothes program

Cowichan Secondary splitting into two separate schools

Starting next fall Cowichan Secondary School students will no longer have two campuses in Duncan.

VIDEO: Excitement growing as Lake Cowichan’s Centennial Park opening discussed

It’s not spring, but baseball was on the agenda as Kelly Bergstrom meets with Lake Cowichan council

First Nation land transferred as part of resort deal near Kamloops

Crown land is being transferred as part of a deal related to the Valemount Glacier Resort

Kelowna actress sues producers over facial injury

Actress Taylor Hickson claims her face was badly cut while filming a horror movie in Winnipeg

Carole James hints at changes to B.C. empty home tax

Out-of-province vacation homeowners aren’t speculators, some B.C. residents are

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Merritt comes together following the rejection of a proposed rainbow crosswalk near a school

VIDEOS: Companion kittens needed for terminally ill grandpa cat

A Lower Mainland feline rescue group wants to immerse Mason in kitten love during his last weeks.

Possible good news for Canada on tariffs: White House hints ‘carve-out’ coming

Possible middle-of-the road approach on the way bringing temporary relief for Canada, Mexico

Most Read