2 B.C. men facing 10 drugs, weapon charges after months-long probe

Delta relatives Elliott Eriq Bains, 19, and Devin Dallas Bains, 21, arrested and charged this week

Two B.C. men are facing numerous charges after a months-long investigation into the pair by New Westminster police, stemming from a 2017 drug overdose.

According to police, Delta relatives Elliott Eriq Bains, 19, and Devin Dallas Bains, 21, were arrested and charged this week for 10 alleged offences, including multiple counts of possession of a firearm and possession of oxycodone and cocaine.

In a statement, New Wesminster police said the investigation into the pair launched after a tragic overdose in December 2017.

During a warranted search executed by police Thursday, two vehicles were seized along with cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, cash and two prohibited handguns. The total amount of drugs from the seizure had an estimated street value of approximately $6,000, police said.

“We’ll continue to arrest and forward charges against people who are profiting from the sale of illegal, and often dangerous, drugs in our community,” media relations officer Sergeant Jeff Scott said in a statement.

“Given the current opioid crisis in our province, we will continue to disrupt the enterprise of drug dealers through targeted enforcement.”

Both Elliott and Devin are set to appear in court next week.

