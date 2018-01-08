2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Fire officials say four people have died and another three people are in hospital after a house fire east of Toronto.

Fire Chief Derrick Clark says a man, a woman and two children — a boy and a girl — died in the blaze in Oshawa, Ont., on Monday morning.

Clark says firefighters faced heavy smoke and fire when they arrived at the scene and had to fight the flames from the outside before attempting to rescue those inside.

Clark says the house had been divided into a number of apartments.

He told a news conference that the cause of the fire wasn’t yet known, but said damage was most extensive at the rear of the building.

The Canadian Press

Most Read