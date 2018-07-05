Nanaimo RCMP officers were standing at the gate of Discontent City on Wednesday night, advising people that no one was allowed to leave or enter the camp because it was a crime scene. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

18-year-old arrested after a stabbing at Nanaimo’s tent city

Incident happened at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; victim recovering from a ‘life-threatening stab wound’

A man was arrested after a stabbing at Discontent City on Wednesday night.

Numerous police vehicles were at the location and Nanaimo Fire Rescue was called out for medical aid a little after 7:30 p.m. B.C. Ambulance Service was also at the scene.

An 18-year-old male suspect was found a short distance from the crime scene and was arrested and a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with a life-threatening stab wound, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

No one was allowed in or out of tent city for more than an hour because it was considered a crime scene.

The suspect was arrested with one count of aggravated assault and was expected to appear in Nanaimo provincial court today, July 5. The victim remains in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2018-23881 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

