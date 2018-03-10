14-year-old boy dead in suspected drowning in hot tub near Golden

The boy, from Toronto, was taken to hospital but later died

Police say that a 14-year-old teen is dead after what’s believed to be a suspected drowning in a hot tub.

Golden-Field RCMP said in a news release late Friday night they received reports of the incident, which took place a residence just outside Golden, by BC Ambulance Service paramedics at about 5 p.m. MDT.

The boy, from Toronto, was transported to hospital but died of his injuries.

“At this time the death does not appear to be suspicious,” Const. Spencer Lainchbury said in a statement.

Police will continue to assist BC Coroner’s Service with its investigation.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. actor Michael Coleman denies allegations of sexual harassment

Just Posted

T.W. Paterson column: The infamous Robert Melrose diary

“Andrew Hume 3/4 drunk, James Whyte and James Liddle, 1/2 drunk”

VIDEO: Diggers Club move their annual collectibles show to Island Savings Centre in Duncan

A move from Chemainus Elementary School helps reach a new audience of collectors.

Three-game streak carries U15 Cowichan Crushers to provincials

Cowichan gets past Juan de Fuca and Powell River to earn place at B.C. tournament

Teamwork takes U14 Cowichan Crushers to provincials

Cowichan beats Powell River to win Island berth

Cowichan Aquatic Centre to undergo major refit

Funding coming from almost $2.4 million in federal gas taxes

Women’s rights focus of One Billion Rising event in Duncan

Annual event raises awareness of violence against women

Coming up in Cowichan: Big book sale

In the fall, club members collected over 1,000 books

B.C. actor Michael Coleman denies allegations of sexual harassment

Coleman co-founded a Vancouver acting school, is known for role as Happy in Once Upon a Time

Team Canada vows to ‘give it all we’ve got’ in world curling finals

Langley-based curlers are back at the world junior championships for a second year, vying for gold.

B.C. championship Saturday schedule all set

Four games left to crown senior boys basketball champions at Langley Events Centre

Canucks score early, but Wild rally for 5-2 victory

Eric Staal scores the winner as Minnesota wins in Vancouver

Trans Mountain granted injunction against blockades in B.C.

The company wants to restrict protesters from coming within 50 metres of the facilities

Series of small earthquakes no cause for concern, says expert

Earthquakes still a reminder for residents to be prepared

Volunteer pilots, donors gives hope wings

Charity helps people in Canada’s wilderness get to medical help

Most Read