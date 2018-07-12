1 dead after motorcyclist hit by tree on B.C. highway

DriveBC reported the highway open as of 5:30 p.m. local time.

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Highway 3 near Sparwood involving a vehicle and a falling tree, according to BC RCMP Traffic Services.

At approximately 1:50 p.m. MDT Thursday, just 8 kilometres west of Sparwood, a motorcycle was trying to pass a vehicle when a tree simultaneously fell across the highway.

“The motorcyclist was hit by that tree, was knocked off his bike and he subsequently succumbed to his injures as result of this collision,” Cst. Mike Halskov said.

BC Ambulance Service, BC Coroners Services, East Kootenay Traffic Services and Sparwood RCMP are all investigating this collision.

DriveBC reported the highway was re-open as of 5:30 p.m. local time.

Previous story
B.C. man striving for success beneath the surface
Next story
5 B.C. container yard employees exposed to ‘unknown substance’, hospitalized

Just Posted

Mary Lowther column: The wonders of the under-appreciated cabbage

Cabbage is nutritious and can be grown year-round in a wide range of soils and climates.

New youth hub planned for Island Savings Centre in Duncan

Capital campaign for project begins this summer

Residents cleaning up dangerous mess at old Crofton Elementary

Back of the building ransacked with graffiti, drug paraphernalia and sparking a fear of fires

Accident snarls traffic on Trans Canada Highway just outside Duncan

Sedan rear-ends sport utility vehicle

Valley players ride Wave to provincial championship

A pair of soccer players from the Cowichan Valley helped the Vancouver… Continue reading

Disputed maple reborn at Island Savings Centre in Duncan as art piece

Iconic tree taken down in 2016

B.C. Crown says officer who used dog on ‘unpredictable’ suspect had no choice

IIO BC, which investigates serious incidents involving police, submitted a report to Crown counsel

Student whose throat was slashed in UBC dormitory alleges negligence in lawsuit

Mary Hare was in her room in 2016 when Thamer Almestadi entered carrying a knife, civil lawsuit says

1 dead after motorcyclist hit by tree on B.C. highway

DriveBC reported the highway open as of 5:30 p.m. local time.

More housing, subsidies urged for B.C. poverty reduction plan

Survey respondents want family options, and ‘not just in the ‘hood’

B.C. man striving for success beneath the surface

Jaryd Middleton, 21, in England for international submarine competition

Updated: Evacuation order given as Kamloops wildfire grows to 200 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

Most Read