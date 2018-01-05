Canada has won gold at the 2018 world hockey junior championships. (Twitter/@HC_WJC)

Canada wins gold at world junior championship

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation

Canada has won the world junior hockey championship.

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation as the Canadians downed Sweden 3-1 on Friday in the gold-medal game.

It’s Canada’s first title since 2015.

Dillon Dube and Alex Formenton, into an empty net, also scored for Canada. Carter Hart made 35 saves for the win.

Tim Soderlund scored for Sweden.

Seven players on the Canadian roster were returnees from last year’s squad that settled for silver.

Sweden outshot Canada 16-9 in a scoreless first period, but both teams’ speed was on full display with several end-to-end rushes.

Dube put Canada ahead 1-0 less than two minutes into the second period when he took a pass from Jordan Kyrou on a 2-on-2 rush and split the defence before snapping a shot glove side on Filip Gustavsson.

The Swedes were outshooting the Canadians 24-11 at the halfway point of the second, and tied the game on their 25th shot with a short-handed goal from Soderlund.

Canada seemed to turn the tide in the second half of the middle frame, registering the final seven shots on net to make it 25-18 Sweden through 40 minutes, but went into intermission tied 1-1.

The Canadians began the third period with a 1:19 of power-play time but were unable to produce anything. They had two more chances with the man advantage in the third and still couldn’t score, with Taylor Raddysh hitting the post with just over five minutes to play in regulation.

The game looked to be heading to overtime before Steenbergen deflected in a Connor Timmins point shot for the go-ahead goal, followed by Formenton’s empty netter only 26 second slater.

Earlier, the United States defeated the Czech Republic 9-3 for bronze.

Previous story
Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

Just Posted

Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association gets $5,000 Champion’s Fund grant

With this grant, CTRA will provide an equestrian summer camp for girls with special needs.

Capture the Rain part 1: Cowichan’s Greenfire Farm picks pond

Use what you’ve got.

Latest Cowichan Valley enrolment figures are promising: district officials

With more teachers than ever because of Bill 28, there are extra opportunities for these new students as well

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan tops list with 22 per cent as property assessments jump in Cowichan Valley

With Victoria house prices and availability skyrocketing, buyers looking north are pushing up values

Sign association defends flashing LED lights

North Cowichan preparing staff report on issue after complaint

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Cowichan Coffee Time: Hampers, gingerbread, police and firefighters

• On the evening of Dec. 19 the Duncan Eagles donated a… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: tree chipping to information sessions

Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree? Chip it Kerry… Continue reading

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

Canada wins gold at world junior championship

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

Most Read

  • Canada wins gold at world junior championship

    Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation