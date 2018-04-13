Not so fast: U.S. notes interest in re-joining TPP far from guaranteed

US President Donald Trump talks Trans-Pacific Partnership on Twitter

On the heels of bombshell news that President Donald Trump is exploring the possibility of rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the United States is seeking to contain expectations.

Trump tweets that he would only rejoin the agreement if it’s renegotiated to become substantially better for the U.S.

And the economic adviser he’s tasked to lead the process says it’s still very preliminary.

Larry Kudlow told the Fox Business channel that he just received the assignment Thursday, and that he has no idea if the deal can be improved.

He says the U.S. administration does not have a position on rejoining the agreement — it’s merely exploring the possibility.

There is also skepticism from other countries in the 11-nation deal: Australia’s trade minister says there’s very little appetite for a renegotiation, and Japan’s minister on the file compares the deal to a carefully crafted glass sculpture that would be difficult to change.

Some people, however, would be thrilled to see it reopened: the Canadian auto-parts lobby says it would be pleased to have Trump force changes that would make the agreement friendlier to North American producers.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. mom backs MP’s calls for criminal probe of opioid manufacturers
Next story
16 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation

Just Posted

Lexi Bainas column: Summer Games torchlighting next week will be a great show

Also: 10 half-day workshops, all with a hands-on connection to the creation of yarns and textiles

Rare dog lost for six months returned to Shawnigan owner

Redbone coonhound stolen from car in Saanich

North Cowichan against pot operations on agricultural land

Letter to be sent to agriculture minister

Rowing club ready for regatta weekend

Maple Bay Rowing Club’s regatta set for Quamichan Lake on Saturday

Piggies beat Alberni to reclaim Cowichan Cup

Cowichan gets high seed in provincial playoffs

VIDEO: 2 young B.C. pals spearhead autism awareness campaign

Two boys with autism spearhead campaign at Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary

Coming up in Cowichan: From Earth Day to plant sales, planning to an open house

Make tough decisions now for, when you can’t Who needs to know?… Continue reading

Road restrictions impact hay deliveries to ranchers hit by 2017 wildfires

Ranchers facing hay shortages due to 2017 wildfires are not dealing with road restrictions slowing down the delivery of hay along Highway 20

VIDEO: 79-year-old B.C. man fights Parkinson’s with boxing

Bob Browning on sparring with the disease

Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

The 50-year-old comedy actor was in a crash on Interstate 5 in the Los Angeles area

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo faces weapons possession charge

Bernardo is known for brutally attacking 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy and 15-year-old Kristen French

Dam owners urged to take care ahead of melt, spring weather

Ministry recommends regular monitoring, clearing spillways of blockages, reviewing emergency plans

Vancouver Island RCMP warn public about vigilante justice

A Port Alberni man under investigation for child luring was found tied up inside a home this week

Mount Washington Alpine Resort butting out

Resort to go entirely smoke free as of June 1

Most Read