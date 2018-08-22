Smith in the running for CVRD’s Area G director

Candidate feels her extensive experience will be an asset at the board table for residents

Lynne Smith has announced her candidacy for Cowichan Valley Regional District Area G (Saltair/Gulf Islands) director.

Smith noted 27 years ago she was traveling the side roads of the Island looking for a place to live and discovered Saltair.

“Like many other people who live in Saltair/Gulf Islands, I care for the well being of our neighbourhoods and the people in our communities,” she added. “This is one of the reasons I have decided to run as your local Area G director.”

Smith indicated she’s running first and foremost as a resident, taxpayer and consumer of government services in Area G.

“I believe a local politician must have ‘skin in the game’ to be an effective representative of the communities they serve. More broadly, I am running to continue working with Area G taxpayers and residents. I want to ensure their voices are at the CVRD board and committee meetings and create a forward motion that is in the best interest of all our taxpayers and residents.”

Smith has long been an Electoral Area G advocate and volunteer. During the past four years, many Saltair and Thetis Island residents asked her to run during the 2018 election and, although she considered it for some time, only made the decision recently.

“I have been involved in local taxation, water, parks, zoning, housing, grants, recycling, arts promotion, youth programs and environmental issues,” she pointed out. “Being involved in forming the Saltair Water Advisory Committee and currently serving as chair, I have had an opportunity to work with many levels of government, other water groups and continue to work on the Saltair Water System changes, grants and taxation that has a huge impact on this generation and future generations of Saltair residents and taxpayers.

“I will continue to promote fair taxation, responsible fiscal management, an equitable distribution of taxation and grant funds, open communication, transparency and public input. Over the years of working with multiple groups, residents, CVRD directors and staff, I have acquired the knowledge and experience I need to work with and improve our government processes.”

Smith noted Area G is unique, being comprised of Saltair and nine gulf islands.

“Thetis Island and eight additional gulf islands rely on the Island Trust for most of their taxation, zoning and land use regulations,” she pointed out. “They pay specific taxation funds to the CVRD and are impacted by some CVRD taxation and grant decisions. I will ensure they are recognized for their unique character, needs and entitlement to their fair share of Area G property tax funds and grant dollars.”

Smith concluded she believes she has the skills to provide good leadership to Area G, the ability to create teamwork within the communities and the focus required to move forward by broad consensus.

She’ll be holding a campaign meeting with Area G residents on Sept. 8 at the Chemainus 55+ Activity, on Sept. 15 at the Forbes Community Hall on Thetis Island and on a yet-to-be-arranged date at the Saltair Community Centre.

Current director Mel Dorey is not seeking reelection and one other candidate for Area G is expected to emerge.