Shane Ryan announces campaign for Malahat/Mill Bay Area A director

Shane Ryan, Malahat resident, small business owner and current Green Party member declares candidacy for the upcoming fall election.

Ryan, 41, is gearing up to launch his electoral campaign which will focus on environmental issues, promoting a private sector attitude in relation to public sector spending, improvements in transportation and better services for senior members of the community.

“I am proud and honored to announce my candidacy and carry on the important platform of the current area director. The primary role of any area director is to be a spokesperson for the electorate; there needs to be a vital and active communications link between the public and the CVRD. There are many issues that will come before us over the next term and I look forward to working with our community and solving these challenges together with them,” said Ryan.

Ryan, his wife Christine, and four-year old daughter, Elizabeth live entirely off-grid on the Malahat mountain. The couple, both of whom are self-employed, are active volunteers, fosterers with animal rescues and parishioners of St. Francis Xavier, Mill Bay.