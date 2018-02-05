Of the 875 calls, emails, text and webchats bc211 received from Vancouver Islanders last year, 23 per cent involved housing and homelessness.

Housing, healthcare and more: bc211 connects residents to resources

211 Day celebrates community success stories

On Feb. 11, British Columbians celebrate 211 Day, and province-wide access to help where and when they need it. Created in partnership with United Way, bc211.ca is the BC-wide resource that links residents to community, social and government resources on a comprehensive range of topics from employment assistance to mental health support to housing assistance.

On Vancouver Island and in the Lower Mainland, residents can also find phone, text, and live web chat support for innumerable questions people have.

A snapshot of local needs

What bc211.ca also does is provide a snapshot of current issues affecting B.C. communities. For example, it likely comes as no surprise that the No. 1 reason people accessed bc211 last year was to find help with housing and homelessness.

  • Of the 875 calls, emails, text and webchats bc211 received from Vancouver Islanders last year, 23 per cent involved housing and homelessness. Reasons for housing issues varied, and included women fleeing domestic violence, eviction and problems with rental housing.
  • 17 per cent concerned mental health and 15 per cent health generally
  • 13 per cent of people sought information about income and financial assistance.
  • 10 per cent sought information about substance use.

United Way Greater Victoria responded

Recognizing the concerns involving housing and homelessness, United Way Greater Victoria worked with partners comprising the Greater Victoria Extreme Weather Response Plan to create a new resource: the Shelter and Street Help Line via 2-1-1.

The help line assists people find a warm place to stay on any given night, when 1,300 people are typically living on Victoria’s streets. The help line also means that frontline responders can direct people in need to shelters with beds or mats available.

More than 100 people have been helped by the Shelter and Street Help Line since it launched Nov. 30. One family’s home burned down. Another caller was looking for shelter for somebody leaving detox.

One-stop link to the information you need

Regardless of where you are in the province, bc211.ca is there to help, connecting individuals 24/7 with current, reliable information about community resources close to home.

Find information about home care, non-clinical health resources, day programs and more, all easily accessed through the one-stop website. Topics are also tailored to aboriginal, immigrant and senior and youth communities, making it simple to access the information you need.

Optimized for mobile devices, access information at home or on the go. Or you can chat online at bc211.ca daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Black Press Media’s Impress TV offers advertisers new way to showcase their business

Just Posted

Cowichan wrestlers among best in West

The CVWC finished with 13 first-place results, six seconds, two thirds, and seven fourths.

Unpaid CVRD utiltity bills transferred to provincial government

They cannot be paid at the CVRD.

VIDEO: Onegin features romantic entanglement in Old Russia in rock musical style

It’s full of the passion and fire of Tsarist Russia but brought up to date in a rock musical setting.

Duncan Cancer Society office moves to Canada Building

An economic decision sees the volunteers now in cosy but airy new quarters across the street

Column: Food carts bring back good memories

My big brother Paul raised his family selling hot dogs and popcorn from mobile carts.

UPDATED: Some roads re-opened after flooding, closures in Cowichan

Situation to be monitored through the day

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Justice, cops and water

Learn about restorative justice Warmland Restorative Justice Society is a non-profit society… Continue reading

Third prison term of 40 to 125 years for Nassar

Former sports doctor sentenced in court on Monday

Mulroney’s daughter runs for leader of Ontario’s PC party

Caroline Mulroney, lawyer and daughter of former PM, joins PC leadership race

Vernon among Canada’s most romantic cities

Top-20 list released by Amazon Canada has Vernon in at No. 18

Jennifer Jones takes home sixth Scotties title for Manitoba

Team Manitoba’s defeat of Team Wild Card, also from Manitoba, wraps the weeklong event in Penticton

Philadelphia Eagles beat New England Patriots to win Super Bowl

The Eagles won 41-33

Most Read

  • Housing, healthcare and more: bc211 connects residents to resources

    211 Day celebrates community success stories