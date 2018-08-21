Foul play not suspected in man’s death in Chemainus

A search and rescue crew brought a man into the Chemainus dock late Monday evening, who later died at the scene. Foul play is not suspected.

“I can confirm the BC Coroners Service responded to Chemainus marina last night and the Coroners Service is in the early stages of an investigation involving a male in his late 60s,” noted Coroner Andy Watson.

The name is not being released, he added, out of respect for the family and privacy of the deceased, given the non-suspicious nature of the death.

Marylou Spencer, who lives nearby to the waterfront, was a witness to the incident.

She said SAR members were met by ambulance personnel and the person was lifted onto the dock. A resuscitation effort took place for approximately 30 minutes, but failed.

Eventually, police and victims services personnel attended, Spencer added.

She said an extreme effort was made by ambulance attendants to revive the man.