La Dolce Vita

Join a behind the scenes look at a Boulevard Magazine photo shoot

  • Nov. 15, 2018 10:10 a.m.
  • Life

Boulevard celebrates the Okanagan sweet life at 50th Parallel Estate Winery with a nod to classic black and white, Fellini-style. This season is a dream sequence of sparkling dresses and sharp suits.

Photographer Darren Hull set out to record the fashion shoot, not just in still images, but in a behind the scenes video of the day.

Join Darren and Boulevard’s Associate Editor Lia Crowe as they create another stunning fashion photography collection in the Okanagan Valley.

To see more of Darren Hull’s photography visit his website.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Just Posted

VIDEO: See CBC Radio’s hit show ‘This is That’ on its farewell tour

Pat Kelly and Peter Oldring send up the earnest current affairs program in this unique performance

VIDEO: ‘Teddy’s Trial’ adjourned until Dec. 4 to give Joe time to get new lawyer

Lawyer leaving for personal reasons led to postponement of pre-trial conference in Duncan

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan’s new town council sworn in at impressive ceremony Nov. 6

Mayor Rod Peters addresses the community for the first time in his new position

Lexi Bainas column: A Little of This and A Little of That

From garbage bears to fundraising for the Duckpond, and everything in between

Just one fresh face for Cowichan Valley school board

Cathy Schmidt, who opted not to run again, has been replaced by… Continue reading

People flocking to Cowichan Bay to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over the floating breakwater

Lack of funding, culture on campus biggest barriers for Indigenous students: report

Report based on nearly 300 responses found lack of support at post-secondary schools a big concern

Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

Vincent Noseworthy of Alberta is accused of aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and more

Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care, advocate says

Teens say positive connections with adults key to recovery

Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Around the BCHL: Junior A cities to host World Junior tuneup games

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and around the junior A world.

International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes

Campaign seeks regulatory controls be imposed on post-secondary institutions

Trudeau pushes for more Saudi accountability in Khashoggi killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is still seeking clear answers from Saudi Arabia about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

School bullying video shows how people with disabilities are devalued: advocates

Brett Corbett, who has cerebral palsy, is seen in a video being stepped while lying in water

Most Read