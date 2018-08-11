Behind the wheel of a B.C. Ferries ferry

On a warm, clear Friday morning, BC Ferries Coastal Inspiration, captain Behzad Safarizal looks out at the busy waters ahead of the Duke Point ferry terminal.

Boats of all shapes and sizes crisscross the pathway of the 160 metre German-made vessel, which has just begun the approximately two-hour journey to Tsawwassen.

“What’s this guy doing? He’s all over the place,” Safarizal suddenly says to a member of his crew as a recreational boat crosses the pathway of the Coastal Inspiration.

With a Seaspan, three cargo ship terminals and a cruise ship terminal nearby, the waters around Duke Point, Gabriola Island and Protection Island are some of the busiest to navigate according to Safarizal, who has been a captain with BC Ferries for five years.

“This is a busy strait of water … but all of our crew are trained to deal with it and we have a plan and we follow our plan,” he said.

Dealing with recreational boats is just one of the many activities that goes on behind the scenes during every single sailing.

Late last month, the Nanaimo News Bulletin and Black Press Media was given exclusive access onboard the Coastal Inspiration, where BC Ferries employees showed reporter Nicholas Pescod and videographer Arnold Lim what goes on behind the scenes during a typical sailing onboard their largest vessel class.

The Coastal Inspiration is one of three vessels that are part of the “Coastal Class” of ships operated by BC Ferries. Delivered a few years before the 2010 Winter Olympics, the coastal class vessels are BC Ferries largest ships. It also happens to be the very ship that crashed into Duke Point while docking in 2011. That incident, resulted in Duke Point being shut down for months and service being diverted to Departure Bay.

“I love showing off this ship, it is a big part of my life,” said Cpt. Robert Nelson, senior master of fleet operations for the Coastal Inspiration, who guided us around the ship for more than four hours.

For anyone who has ever taken the Coastal Inspiration, they may have noticed while that is no deck three button on the ship’s elevators. That’s because, as Nelson explains, deck three doesn’t exist in the traditional sense.

“Deck three was going to be a platform deck. It was an option when we were going to design the ship that we would be able to take cars on the main deck on two levels,” Nelson said, adding that they designed the Coastal Inspiration in a way where deck three could be installed and used as a car deck in the future.

When it comes to food, the staff onboard the Coastal Inspiration serve up a lot of it. BC Ferries, which offers White Spot meals during afternoon sailings, estimates that they serve over 500 customers per day on the Duke Point route alone.

Catherine Schmidt, a head chief with BC Ferries, couldn’t say exactly how many pounds of food the kitchen onboard the Coastal Inspiration staff go through in a day, she did say that her staff go through about 10 boxes of hash browns per day and and anywhere from 15 to 20 boxes of fries per day.

“We get about 8 to 12 pallets of food per day,” Schmidt said.

The hardest item on the menu to cook can vary according to Schmidt, who said salmon is always a tricky one.

“You gotta watch salmon, that you don’t overcook it,” she said. “But you don’t want to undercook it, so that is one of the ones you got to watch right down to the seconds.”

The summer season, is by far and away the busiest time of the year BC Ferries, which means a lot more mouths to feed for Schmidt, who said the last sailing in the morning and the first two sailings in the afternoon are usually the busiest.

“We are definitely busy at this time of the year,” she said.

What makes BC Ferries onboard restaurant unique from a typical White Spot is that BC Ferries staff are not only trained in food preparation but are also required to have their seafarer’s medical certificates and are trained to deal with a varity of emergency situations.

“It’s not like working in a regular kitchen where it is just food, we are also here for safety and sometime safety issues arise so we get called to do that,” Schmidt said.

The Coastal Inspiration has a maximum capacity of 1,600 people and is equipped with four medium speed diesel 5,361 horsepower engines. Each engine is coupled to a 4,800 kilo-volt-ampere synchronous alternator at 6,600 volts. The ship also has two 11,000 kilowatt electric drive motors and can burn anywhere from 3,300 to 4,000 litres of fuel in a single trip.

Down in the engine room a team of five BC Ferries engineers are responsible for ensuring the Coastal Inspiration sails smoothly each day.

Robert Malinowski, chief engineer with BC Ferries, said the biggest challenge is working on the ship without impacting customers, which is not an easy task as the Coastal Inspiration is in service for 21 hours a day.

“You sort of have to sort of juggle the schedule for maintenance with the schedule for sailings … we have five engineers on board and they are busy all the time,” he said. “It’s a big boat for five engineers to maintain.”

Greg Jackson, first engineer with BC Ferries who oversees a crew of three individuals, said although the Coastal Inspiration is 10 years old, it is still considered modern as it has far more electronics than older vessels.

“There are a lot of electronic and electrics that you have to investigate and study,” he said.

Jackson, who grew up in Nanaimo and previously worked as an engineer aboard cruise ships, said the Coastal Inspiration isn’t a whole lot different from the much larger cruise ships he’s worked on.

“Technically it is the same thing just in smaller size, same equipment. Not all cruise ships are running diesel electric … but a lot of cruise ships run propulsion motors just like we have.”

When it comes to fire safety, the Coastal Inspiration is outfitted with a sophisticated fire suppression system known as Hi-Fog.

“The average sprinkler system has one drop full of water,” Jackson said. “This Hi-Fog [system] is a water mist. For every one drop is about 5,000 droplets of mist. It is like a fog. It actually takes out two sides of fire triangle, it removes the heat and smothers the oxygen, so it is very efficient.”

Passengers interested in seeing the engine room can request a tour by visiting the chief stewards office. Mostafa Nateghi, senior chief engineer for Costal Inspiration, staff are always happy to take people down to the engine room, provided they’re not busy.

“It’s very possible but depending on what we are doing in the engine room. We could be having an emergency, we could be working on the main engine, we could be on standby, in these … times we prefer not to have any visitors,” he said. “But all throughout the year if we are doing just general sailing and nothing important is going by all means we welcome people to come and have a look around.”

Nateghi said people may not truly appreciate how much maintenance work is required for the Coastal Inspiration, explaining that engineers are working on the ship even when its docked. He said the Coastal Inspiration and its sister ships are extremely complicated to operate and occasionally issues do happen.

“Normally the ships are very very reliable, but at times we have challenges and we have to deal with it,” he said.

Since its founding in 1960, BC Ferries has grown to become the third largest ferry service in the world. The company employees more than 4,800 people on approximately 470 sailings every day and they estimate that than an average of 21 million passengers and 8.7 million vehicles travelled with them each year on roughly 174,000 sailings.

One thing BC Ferries staff have witnessed over the years is that occasionally individuals will spread the ashes of their loved ones at sea, but don’t factor in which way the wind is blowing.

“We’ve had that happen where people have not notified anybody and gone to the outside deck and the wind, of course, as you can imagine, it blows the ashes all over car windows,” Dimond said.

Over the course of their 58 year history, 58 babies have been born onboard a BC Ferries vessel according to Deborah Marshall, BC Ferries executive director of public affairs, who said when that happens the child automatically receives free travel on BC Ferries for life and that the most common route for births is Port Hardy to Prince Rupert.

“We’ve even had one baby born on the Gabriola run,” Marshall said, adding that the child was named Quinsam, in honour of the ship it was born on.

Of course, there has been no shortage of items from clothes to retainers to wallets to cellphones that have been accidentally left onboard by passengers over the years. Shannon Dimond, senior chief steward with BC Ferries, said passengers and crew often find behind clothing or wallets.

“We get a lot of passengers and crew that turn in wallets, which is great. We had wallet that had been lost for a couple days. It managed to get stuck way down in the seats on deck five and a passenger brought it up and it still had everything inside,” she said.

Meanwhile, Marshall said one of the strangest items she can recall being left behind was a box with an unexpected destination.

“A lost and found item came off the ship and it was a plastic bag with a box inside … and the sticker on the outside of the box said Vancouver crematorium,” Marshall recalled.

Surprisingly, the number one complaint received by BC Ferries is not the fare prices, but the poor onboard WiFi service.

“Its definitely been a challenge for us and it is something we know we need to satisfy to our customers,” Marshall said. “We are working on it but unfortunately we don’t have a solution yet.”

However, BC Ferries is planning to roll out a new redesigned and mobile friendly website very soon according to Marshall, who said they are looking forward to finally updating the website.

And for those wondering whether former MLAs still get ride on BC Ferries for free, Marshall said that isn’t the case.

“Any MLA or government personnel would just pay for their fare,” she said.

