The latest advent calendar trend: Holiday cannabis

A Canadian company is giving people from coast to coast a new way to celebrate the Christmas countdown.

Forget about chocolate – wine, beer and now cannabis having taken over the holiday advent calendar game.

With the holiday spirit in mind, and legalization brand new, a Canadian company called Kush Calendars is promising to give you 24 special days with Mary Jane, an offering of 24 different daily and entirely legal Canadian products.

Although you may still need a chocolate version to satisfy those post-calendar cravings.

The 2018 Cannabis Advent Calendar is currently ready to be purchased and will be shipped out soon.

“We have hand crafted this Advent-Calendar-Style box so you get to open a little “present” every day from Dec. 1 to 24.,” reads the description on kushcalendars.ca.

“Your present being a unique strain of flower from one of our well-trusted partners, and maybe a few surprises along the way.”

If this peaks your interest, be prepared to cash out $220, while shipping and tax are included in the price it’s definitely not as cheap as the chocolate kind.

Head to the Kush Calendars website to contemplate your purchase.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden
Next story
Canucks’ 50/50 jackpot expected to surpass $1 million

Just Posted

Cowichan LMG goes back in time to beat Fernwood Town

Sunday’s Vancouver Island Soccer League Div. 1 match at Victoria’s Blanshard Field… Continue reading

Cowichan men ordered to pay thousands in fines following deer meat sting

The incidents happened years ago but sentencing was recently concluded.

Accused pleads not guilty as Trial opens in 2016 Chemainus murder

Colin John quietly entered not guilty pleas to both charges.

Winter is coming and highways will be a challenge, say maintenance workers

Mainroad offers winter driving safety tips

RCMP’s North Cowichan/Duncan detachment officers overwhelmed with accolades

“There is really some amazing work being done here in the Cowichan Valley”

Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead under B.C. bridge

IHIT confirms Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a ‘targeted’ homicide

Coming up in Cowichan: Child sex tafficking talk; Voices from the Watershed

Duncan church hosting speaker on child sex trafficking in B.C. On Wednesday,… Continue reading

B.C. lumber mills struggle with shortage of logs, price slump

Signs of recovery after U.S. market swings, industry executive says

25% of Canadians still won’t say they use pot, survey says

Statistics Canada poll says Canadians on average were 18.9 years old when they first tried pot.

Canucks’ 50/50 jackpot expected to surpass $1 million

The guaranteed prize for one lucky winner will be $500,000 minimum when Vancouver hosts LA Nov 27

The latest advent calendar trend: Holiday cannabis

A Canadian company is giving people from coast to coast a new way to celebrate the Christmas countdown.

B.C. woman allegedly threatens to rip out intestines of American man

A Kamloops-area woman is accused of harassing and threatening to disembowel an American man

B.C. model looks a lot like expanded taxi industry, ride-hailing group says

Ridesharing Now for BC says it had hoped the bill would be more customer-driven like in other cities

Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Staff say the otter has eaten at least five fish

Most Read