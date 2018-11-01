Reconciliation Canada speaker series coming to Duncan

What Reconciliation Is and What It Is Not, starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3

What is reconciliation? What is not reconciliation? Discuss these and other important issues with Reconciliation Canada ambassador and member of the Snuneymux’w First Nation, Yvonne Rigsby-Jones, at an insightful and informative afternoon, supported by Reconciliation Canada and Cowichan Tribes.

The event, called What Reconciliation Is and What It Is Not, starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Island Saving Centre’s Heritage Hall. A dignitary from Cowichan Tribes will welcome Rigsby-Jones who will then conduct her presentation, followed by a question and answer session with the audience. Snacks and refreshments will be available afterwards.

“Vancouver Island Regional Library is committed to advancing reconciliation in Canada,” says the library’s Executive Director Rosemary Bonanno. “This event is an opportunity for everyone to come together to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing our country today. We are honoured to be working with Reconciliation Canada, Yvonne Rigsby-Jones and the Cowichan Tribes on this important initiative.”

Space is limited at this free event. To secure a seat, attendees are encouraged to call the Library at 250-746-7661, register at the Library’s front counter, or online at http://virlcowican.eventbrite.ca.

Rigsby-Jones will also visit the Nanaimo North Branch on Nov. 22, Nanaimo Harbourfront on Nov. 30, and Courtenay on Dec. 14 as part of this series. More information is available at virl.bc.ca/reconciliation.