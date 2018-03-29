Man drops pants near Ladysmith school as children play

Ladysmith RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly dropped his pants near the primary school playground on Wednesday night while children were in the area.

A woman was driving near the 711 Malone Road townhouse complex around 7:30 p.m. when she saw the man, described as Caucasian, in his 20s, and wearing a black leather coat and black pants.

“When he reached the fence line of the schoolyard, which had three children playing in it, he was observed to pull his pants down to his ankles,” said Cpl. Bob Purslow.

The woman turned around at the end of Malone Road and on her way back now saw that the man had his pants back on and was buttoning up.

“She did not know if he had urinated, or did anything else while his pants were down. There was no indication the three children observed or had any interaction with the male,” Purslow said.

The witness also described to police how the male, who had dark hair and some facial scruff, was holding a pair of drumsticks and was “air drumming” as he walked in the direction of 6th Avenue.

Police patrolled the area but no one matching the description was located. Ladysmith RCMP would like identify and speak with the unknown male.

If anyone has information regarding his identity please call Crime Stoppers or the Ladysmith Detachment at 250-245-2215 quoting file number 2018-1110

