Jason Aldean will headline next summer’s Rockin’ River Music Fest, at Coldwater River in Merritt (Photo: flickr.com/photos/morgancwilliams1)

Jason Aldean, Old Dominion to headline Merritt’s Rockin’ River concerts next summer

Four-day music festival at Coldwater River from Aug. 1 to 4

Camping and festival passes for the 2019 edition of Merritt’s Rockin’ River Music Fest will go on sale Friday (Nov. 23) starting at 10 a.m., via rockinriverfest.com/tickets.

The lineup, announced on Tuesday morning by Live Nation Canada, will include Jason Aldean, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Brett Kissel and other artists.

The four-day music festival will take place in Coldwater River from Aug. 1 to 4.

Aldean is a two-time, reigning and current ACM ‘Entertainer of the Year’ award winner. He’ll be joined at the festival by Tennessee five-piece Old Dominion, vocal duo Brothers Osborne and chart-topping vocalist Maren Morris.

Last year’s festival attracted 36,000 ticket-holders, according to Live Nation.

The 2019 festival will see more than 30 acts “performing across multiple stages as well as an expanded Party Zone, increased riverside and XL campsites, free-flow party patios, and more onsite amenities including food options, bars, and bathrooms,” the company stated.

As well, a new “Entertainment District” will be located in the Chattahoochee campground featuring added music, breakfast options, and late-night entertainment.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.’s Esi Edugyan wins $100K Giller prize for Washington Black

Just Posted

Cowichan men face ordered to pay thousands in fines following deer meat sting

The incidents happened years ago but sentencing was recently concluded.

Accused pleads not guilty as Trial opens in 2016 Chemainus murder

Colin John quietly entered not guilty pleas to both charges.

Winter is coming and highways will be a challenge, say maintenance workers

Mainroad offers winter driving safety tips

RCMP’s North Cowichan/Duncan detachment officers overwhelmed with accolades

“There is really some amazing work being done here in the Cowichan Valley”

Trial opens for accused in 2016 Chemainus murder

“I was soaked in blood from the neck down”: witness

Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead under B.C. bridge

IHIT confirms Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a ‘targeted’ homicide

Coming up in Cowichan: Child sex tafficking talk; Voices from the Watershed

Duncan church hosting speaker on child sex trafficking in B.C. On Wednesday,… Continue reading

Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Staff say the otter has eaten at least five fish

731,000 Canadians going into debt to buy prescription drugs: UBC

Millennials and those without private coverage were more likely to borrow money

Pot users, investors need to be vigilant at Canada-U.S. border

U.S. authorities say anyone who admits to having used pot before it became legal could be barred

Awards will recognize business excellence on Vancouver Island

Nomination period begins for Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards

ICBC warns shoppers of the high-accident season at mall parking lots

Over 150,000 accidents happened during the holiday season last year

No deal in sight: Canada Post warns of delivery delays into January

Union holds fifth week of rotating strikes as both sides remain apart on contract negotiations

COLUMN: Higher interest rates will slow B.C. economy after ‘unusually robust’ show

Jock Finlayson is executive vice president and chief policy officer of the Business Council of BC

Most Read