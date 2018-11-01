Cowichan Coffee Time: MacGregor ‘most collegial’

• Alistair MacGregor, Member of Parliament for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, has been nominated under the Most Collegial category for this year’s Maclean’s Parliamentarians of the year awards.

In a break from tradition, Maclean’s Magazine has released the finalists in their annual list of Parliamentarian award winners, and two Vancouver Island MP’s were among the top three in the Most Collegial category. The other was good friend and colleague North Island–Powell River NDP member Rachel Blaney.

“It was quite a surprise and an honour,” stated MacGregor. “I have always believed in good working relationships with my fellow MPs in all parties and I appreciate the times I have worked with others on the Hill to find solutions to the important issues facing our country. It is my hope that in the future we can move away from divisive politics and to a more collaborative approach for the better of Canada.”

Each of the eight awards is meant to highlight an attribute voters look for in an exceptional MP, and that Parliamentarians themselves admire in each other. The award winners will be selected by Members of Parliament and will be announced at the awards event at the Chateau Laurier on Nov. 5.