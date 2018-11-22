Coming up in Cowichan: From farm networking to Ladysmith light-up

Young Agrarians event aims to link farmers with land

Are you a farmer looking for land? Are you a landowner looking for farmers? Network, talk farm leases, and learn about how the B.C. Land Matching Program connects landowners with farmers on South Vancouver Island on Saturday, Nov. 24, as the Young Agrarians host a Vancouver Island Land Linking Workshop & Community Potluck in Cobble Hill.

The Land Linking Workshop will be held from 1-6 p.m. at the Cobble Hill Farmers Institute Hall, at 3550 Watson Ave. Following the workshop, the community is invited to a potluck from 6-9 p.m. All are welcome. For more information and to register for this free event, visit http://youngagrarians.org/landlinkcobblehill2018/ or call: 250-413-7560.

Land Linking events combine a practical workshop on the ins and outs of alternative land access arrangements, outlining options such as leasing and licensing land, with networking to connect landowners and land seekers.

“Our goal is to create opportunities for people with land and people looking for land to connect with each other,” says Young Agrarians Land Matcher Darcy Smith. “The Land Linking Workshop is an avenue for us to share important resources, like our B.C. Land Access Guide, educate farmers and landowners about land agreements, and raise awareness about the B.C. Land Matching Program.”

In the Cowichan Valley and South Vancouver Island, Young Agrarians is offering hands-on, personalized matchmaking services, access to land opportunities and qualified farmers, support to draw up legal land agreements, and educational information about regulations and tools through the B.C. Land Matching Program.

Why land link?

Access to land is a significant challenge facing aspiring farmers in B.C. As land prices on southern Vancouver Island climb, reaching up to $100,000 per acre, according to the 2017 Farmland Values report from Farm Credit Canada. The lack of affordable land for purchase can make the goal of starting a farm business and establishing a career in farming seem unattainable to many looking to enter the industry. Meanwhile, many farms are sitting underused by landowners who don’t farm themselves. Sixty-six per cent of farmers plan to retire in the next 10 years, almost half of whom don’t have a succession plan, according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

Leasing farmland to the next generation of farmers is an innovative solution to this gap in access.

For more information about the B.C. Land Matching program, visit youngagrarians.org/land.

Purple lights show violence against women has no place

Warmland Women’s Support Services Society invites Cowichan Valley residents to hang strings of purple lights in homes, business windows, and on downtown trees to light up the Valley in purple to show support that “violence against women has no place in our community”.

The 6th annual Cowichan Valley Purple Light Nights will be displayed Nov. 25 until Dec. 10 during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence, a global campaign calling for the elimination of all forms of violence against women, highlighting significant dates. The 16 Days of Activism is a time to reflect on what actions people can take individually and collectively to put an end to violence against women and girls in the community and beyond.

“Hanging purple lights may be a simple action but we shouldn’t underestimate the powerful impact it has on survivors of relationship or sexualized violence,” said Kendra Thomas, program coordinator for Warmland Women, a sexual assault centre in Duncan. “In this way, we are telling survivors that violence against women is a community issue and they are not alone in confronting it. We stand in support of women recovering from violence.”

Warmland Women’s Support Services invites community members to join them at the Duncan city square Community Christmas Tree Forest as they light up their #MeToo Cowichan Christmas tree in purple with messages of affirmative consent, rape myths and victim blaming.

“We are honoured to be part of local initiatives addressing gender-based violence and we gratefully acknowledge all the hard work of service providers and community members alike in our efforts to create an inclusive community that is safe for all,” said Thomas.

Lighting up purple again this year is the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and the Ladysmith Festival of Lights who have dedicated a purple lights tree on the corner of Roberts Street and 1st Avenue.

Networking for NonProfits workshop with Jenni Capps

The Networking for NonProfits Cowichan workshop meeting on Nov. 28 will feature new Duncan councillor Jenni Capps.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, with networking, with the workshop beginning at 10 a.m.

Capps will address the topic of youth volunteer engagement, bringing her first-hand knowledge and voice of experience.

The workshop will be held at Sands Funeral chapel reception room (upstairs), located at 187 Trunk Rd. in Duncan. For more details and to RSVP email gotoallthingsvolunteer@gmail.com

NFN Group meets monthly and hosts various topics of interest around the non-profit and volunteer sector as requested by its members. It is open to any and all individuals, groups, organizations, for-profit, non-profit, government and public sectors that involve volunteers.

Ladysmith Light-Up festival coming next week

The Ladysmith Festival of Lights Society is presenting its 31st Anniversary of Light-Up Night on Thursday, Nov. 29.

Once again, the historic little town by the sea is being transformed into a magical wonderland with thousands upon thousands of twinkling and sparkling lights.

Festivities begin at 3 p.m. with a delicious fundraising spaghetti dinner and craft and artisan fair, followed by stage and street entertainment. Enjoy another dazzling Kinsmen Parade along 1st Avenue, a jolly visit with Santa, and ending the evening with the Ladysmith & District Credit Union spectacular fireworks display.