Coming up in Cowichan: 1st Holiday Bazaar; Cops, Pops, and Pizza; museum fundraiser

Clements Centre holding first annual Holiday Bazaar

The Clements Centre is holding a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 10.

It’s the first annual fundraising bazaar for the organization, which provides programs for people with developmental disabilities and their families, and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is no entry fee and there will be handcrafted items, baked goods and more for sale. A soup and sandwich lunch is available for $5. And don’t forget to bring a pair of new socks for the annual sock drive.

It’s all happening at 5856 Clements St., in Duncan.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor call 250-746-4135 by Nov. 6. Registration is $25. For more information about the bazaar, go to www.clementscentre.org

Boston Pizza teams up for Cops, Pops and Pizza Nov. 14

The BC Law Enforcement Torch Run and Boston Pizza are teaming up to support Special Olympics BC through the Cops, Pops, and Pizza campaign.

Held on Nov. 14 from 5 to 9 p.m., the event will see law enforcement members and SOBC athletes serve customers, collect donations, and raise awareness for Special Olympics at participating Boston Pizza restaurants across the province, which includes the Duncan location.

“The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a global movement dedicated to helping Special Olympics athletes experience acceptance, achievement, and admiration through sport,” says Rick Lucy, BC LETR provincial director and retired Abbotsford Police Department deputy chief constable. “Partnering with Boston Pizza to host Cops, Pops, and Pizza is a fun way for law enforcement members across the province to engage with their communities in order to support Special Olympics BC’s empowering programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities.”

This is the first year for Cops, Pops, and Pizza in British Columbia and Duncan, and more than 25 Boston Pizza locations across the province are set to take part in the event.

“We are proud to help these athletes pursue their dreams, gain self-confidence, and lead healthy lives,” says Scott Jarvis, Boston Pizza marketing manager, Regional and LSM, Western Canada. “Boston Pizza would like to thank Special Olympics BC and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for allowing us to participate in what is always a fun, uplifting community event.”

Burger and Beer fundraiser for Shawnigan Museum

Shawnigan Lake Museum is holding a burger and beer fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 17.

The event will be held at the Malahat Legion at 1625 Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road from 2-7 p.m.

There will be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, Tombola and more. The cost is $25.

For more information check out call the museum at 250-743-8675 or email shawniganlakemuseum@shaw.ca

