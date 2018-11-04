Tower of Song, presents a tribute to the legendary Leonard Cohen. (Hélène Cyr photo)

VIDEO: Tower of Song celebrates Leonard Cohen at Duncan Showroom

Join Glenna Garramone and Oliver Swain to remember the live and music of the legendary Cohen

“I said to Hank Williams, how lonely does it get?

Hank Williams hasn’t answered yet

But I hear him coughing all night long

A hundred floors above me, In the Tower of Song”

When Canadian music legend Leonard Cohen sang these words, the Tower of Song was a metaphor for the inspiration that flows between songwriters, each toiling away on their own, but connected by their shared craft.

Cohen may not be with us any longer, but his impact on music still resounds around the world.

Moved by this concept, B.C. singer/songwriters Oliver Swain and Glenna Garramone collaborated to produce a dialogue through song and a tribute to the legendary songwriter. They call their production Tower of Song.

They have re-imagined both rare and classic works of Cohen into a sound that resonates with both longtime Cohen fans and a younger audience.

You can immerse yourself in Cohen’s life and work with Tower of Song at the Duncan Showroom on Wednesday, Nov. 7, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Go to https://showroomproductions.ca/buy-tickets to purchase tickets for this event. They are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Longevity John Falkner of the Showroom is excited about the return of this show.

“The musical collaboration of Oliver Swain and Glenna Garramone performs a creative tribute to Leonard Cohen, which includes original songs, as well as selections from every era of Cohen’s epic career. Always a hit; this is their fourth time to the Showroom,” he says.

In the meantime, why not check out http://glennagarramone.com/ and http://www.oliverswainmusic.com/ to get a taste of the quality of these two artists?

