VIDEO: Three ‘fractured fairytales’ offer chance to get into holiday mood
Merriment and mayhem are on the menu as the Kaatza Lakeside Players present Fractured Fairy Tales: Cinderella! Cinderella!, Big Bad, and Rollin’ in Dough in Mistletoe Nov. 22, 23, and 24 at Centennial Hall in Lake Cowichan.
The three shows range from a turnabout Cinderella tale where the stepsisters are beautiful and Cinders is plain, to a court trial of the Big Bad Wolf, and finally a wacky search for the money to pay off a wicked money lender.
Of particular note is Julie Black’s performance as Tom the Cat in Cinderella! Cinderella! Her warm and friendly presence is always appearing where it’s needed most.
The costuming in these shows is great: colourful and fun. Kids will enjoy these performances. Take special note of some of the characters’ names, too. They’re a hoot. And be sure to boo and hiss the villains.
Tickets for adults cost $15, while kids under 10 get in for $10.
You can purchase those tickets at Dot’s Shoes or Butler Locksmithing in Lake Cowichan or at Ten Old Books in Duncan. Online types can go to http://kaatzalakesideplayers.ca and click here to buy tickets”.
Lady Lotta BonBon (Rose Bunting), Harold the Herald (Graham Fielding), Crudella (Roselyn Baird), and Prunella (Raya Halusiak) enjoy the ball. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Dressed for the ball, Prunella (Raya Halusiak) and Crudella (Roselyn Baird) tell Cinderella (Francesca Spry) that she’s got nothing suitable to wear to the ball. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Cinderella (Francesca Spry) and Tom the Cat (Julie Black) offer a basket to the old lady (Kaylen Andersson). (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) ‘There’s been a surprise twist,’ reports Sigaurney Grimm (Jo-Jo MacPhee) while Big B. Wolf (Ivan Quinlan) and his flashy lawyer (Francesca Spry) exult over the development. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Beautiful Prunella (Raya Halusiak) and Crudella (Roselyn Baird) are too wrapped up in themselves to take note of a poor old lady (Kaylen Andersson). (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) The casts of all three plays takes a curtain call after the Fractured Fairy Tales. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) The defence lawyer, Evil Stepmother (Francesca Spry), grills The Boy Who Cried Wolf during the trial. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) The Fairy Godmother (Jo-Jo MacPhee) promises Tom the Cat (Julie Black) and Cinderella (Francesca Spry) that all will be well. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Harold the Herald (Graham Fielding) tells Lady Lotta BonBon (Rose Bunting), Crudella (Roselyn Baird), and Prunella (Raya Halusiak) about the upcoming ball. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) The reporter (Jo-Jo MacPhee) interviews the Three Little Pigs (Ayla Halusiak, Kaylen Andersson, and Hannah Nott) before the big trial. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Sigaurney Grimm, the reporter (Jo-Jo MacPhee) gets the scoop from Little Red Riding Hood (Caity Day) and her grandmother (Melissa Black) while the Fairy Godmother, the lawyer for the plaintiffs (Lesley Lewis-Street) prepares the case again Big B. Wolf. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Fairy Godmother (Lesley Lewis-Street) is acting as prosecutor for a group of angry fairytale characters, makes the case against Big Bad Wolf. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Red Riding Hood (Caity Day) makes her complaint to her lawyer (Lesley Lewis-Street) and Judge Wise Old Woman (Rose Bunting). (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Lady Lotta BonBon (Rose Bunting) is looking for a husband. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Mayhem breaks out when the other women realize they’ll not snag the Prince. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) The Prince (Kaylen Andersson) complains to Master Harold the Herald (Graham Fielding) that he just can’t find a woman who’d care for him and not just his money. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Cinderella (Francesca Spry) and the Prince (Kaylen Andersson) waltz together at the ball. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) The Prince (Kaylen Andersson) explains that Cinderella is the only one who ever showed concern for the old lady. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)