VIDEO: Three ‘fractured fairytales’ offer chance to get into holiday mood

Merriment and mayhem are on the menu as the Kaatza Lakeside Players present Fractured Fairy Tales: Cinderella! Cinderella!, Big Bad, and Rollin’ in Dough in Mistletoe Nov. 22, 23, and 24 at Centennial Hall in Lake Cowichan.

The three shows range from a turnabout Cinderella tale where the stepsisters are beautiful and Cinders is plain, to a court trial of the Big Bad Wolf, and finally a wacky search for the money to pay off a wicked money lender.

Of particular note is Julie Black’s performance as Tom the Cat in Cinderella! Cinderella! Her warm and friendly presence is always appearing where it’s needed most.

The costuming in these shows is great: colourful and fun. Kids will enjoy these performances. Take special note of some of the characters’ names, too. They’re a hoot. And be sure to boo and hiss the villains.

Tickets for adults cost $15, while kids under 10 get in for $10.

You can purchase those tickets at Dot’s Shoes or Butler Locksmithing in Lake Cowichan or at Ten Old Books in Duncan. Online types can go to http://kaatzalakesideplayers.ca and click here to buy tickets”.