VIDEO: Stop in at Crofton’s Osborne Bay Pub to see Gogo Saturday

David Gogo is a performer of great renown and he’ll be at the Osborne Bay Pub in Crofton Saturday, Nov. 10. (Photo submitted)

David Gogo is going to great lengths to play at the Osborne Bay Pub in Crofton.

Gogo was just in the Netherlands for appearances Friday in Dordrecht and Saturday at Amstelveen, but this Saturday, Nov. 10 he’ll be in Crofton for an 8 p.m. show before embarking on a mini-tour around the Island and Lower Mainland the rest of the month.

Gogo responded by email while he was in Holland, but didn’t have time between sets and then travel to get into any great details.

He did offer one important piece of information to his fans and music-lovers everywhere: “Don’t forget to boogie.”

Gogo has enjoyed a long and storied career in music. His songs have been featured in film and television and he’s earned numerous honours with five JUNO nominations, a Western Canadian Music Award, a CBC Saturday Night Blues Award and multiple Maple Blues Awards.

Gogo’s Crofton show is part of his 17 Vultures CD release tour. Tickets are $20 in advance at OsborneBayPub.com or TicketLeap.com and $25 at the door.

The Osborne Bay Pub holds a special place in Gogo’s heart. He played there eight years ago with the great Johnny Winter when the pub reopened.

During 30 years of performing and with hundreds of thousands of tour miles under his belt, Gogo has also played on the same stage as bunch of other famous musicians such as B.B. King, Otis Rush, Albert Collins and Bo Diddley. He’s even opened for such household names as George Thorogood, ZZ Top, The Tragically Hip, Buddy Guy, Charles Bradley, Robert Cray, and Jimmy Vaughan among so many others.

You can just imagine all the road trip stories Gogo can tell from those experiences.

Reviewers are already calling Gogo’s 17 Vultures his most diverse and rockin’ record to date, with plenty of blues and bump ‘n’ grind to spare.

The CD includes five original songs, with covers of tunes by a wide range of artists that include: The Beatles, Barbeque Bob, Doug & The Slugs and Bob Dylan.

Gogo normally keeps his acoustic and electric guitar material separate, but inspiration from listening to The Beatles’ White Album made him decide to accentuate both on the new disc.

“In the past I was afraid that if I mixed my acoustic songs with my more rocking material it would confuse people,” he noted. “I don’t think I was giving (them) enough credit. I was listening to The White Album recently and thought ‘well, the diversity shown on this collection doesn’t seem to hurt’!”

Patricia Berry, owner of BerryMusicCo., is thrilled to have arranged for Gogo to play in Crofton.

As Wham! would say, Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go. But in this case, with Gogo’s hard-driving sound, you won’t need a wake-up call if you’re at the show in the Osborne Bay Pub’s intimate setting because the walls are sure to be shaking.

Other upcoming stops for Gogo are: Nov. 16 in Penticton, Nov. 23 at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni, Nov. 24 at The Queens in Nanaimo and Nov. 30 at the Rubber Boot Club in Victoria.